The governors of seven states proposed one or more sales tax changes in their 2023 State of the State addresses.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs wants to exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from state sales tax (aka, transaction privilege tax).



Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wants to exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products, and to create a four-day summer sales tax holiday for school supplies. She’d also like to immediately eliminate the sales tax on food, which is currently being phased out and set to hit 0% in 2025.



Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo would like to suspend the state motor vehicle fuel tax for the next 12 months.



New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham would like to cut the gross receipts tax rate — again — to help consumers save money. The first gross receipts tax cut in 40 years took effect July 1, 2022, when the rate dropped from 5.125% to 5%.



Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee introduced a proposal to reduce the state sales tax from 7% (one of the highest state rates in the nation) to 6.85%. He also wants to stop a scheduled gas tax rate increase, eliminate the litter tax, and create a gross receipts tax rebate for energy bills.



South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem would like to exempt groceries, which would take a $102.4 million bite out of the state’s sales tax revenue. But the state has a healthy surplus, and Noem believes eliminating the tax on food would benefit every person in the state.



Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants local communities to get a bigger cut (up to 20%) of the state’s sales tax revenue. He said this would give local governments more than half a billion dollars to “invest in key priorities like EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, transportation, local health and human services,” and more.



These are the headline-grabbing sales tax proposals, but they aren’t the only sales tax changes that will be considered by state legislatures this year.