States may push to tax digital advertising and data
Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, and New York are among the states looking to tax digital advertising and/or data, even as Maryland continues to fight for the right to enforce a controversial digital advertising tax introduced back in 2020. Yet states seem unsure how to best go about taxing these services. Massachusetts has introduced at least eight different digital tax bills.
States may legislate on cryptocurrency and NFTs
In 2023, more states could legislate on cryptocurrency and clarify whether and how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are taxed. For example, Connecticut may allow cryptocurrency to be purchased with a credit or debit card; Maryland may prohibit the use of cryptocurrency in campaign finance situations; New York would allow establish cryptocurrencies as a form of tax payment; and the District of Columbia may regulate cryptocurrency and NFTs.
States may use tax credits to encourage automation
North Dakota has come up with an interesting plan to counter the ongoing workforce shortage: Governor Doug Burgum plans to expand the state’s automation tax credit, which expired in 2022, to incentivize industries to adopt automation and invest “in a workforce transition training program to retrain and upskill citizens pursuing new opportunities through automation.”
If the automation tax credit is continued, manufacturers would have to prove the equipment they buy either improves job quality or increases productivity. House Bill 1168 offers more details.
States may use certain sales tax collections for specific purposes
South Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal that would put sales tax revenue derived from sporting goods stores toward capital improvements on public lands. It’s an interesting idea, earmarking collections from specific products (rather than locations) for specific purposes.
It remains to be seen whether any of the above proposals, or others, will become law. Much will depend on the state of the economy and the political climate. We’ll let you know what does transpire here at the Tax Desk.