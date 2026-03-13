Marketplace collection does not eliminate nexus. It shifts who collects tax on marketplace transactions. Liability, registration obligations, and broader compliance exposure can still remain with the seller.

Below are the most common scenarios where U.K. marketplace sellers remain responsible.

Hybrid seller: You have direct sales as well as marketplace sales

If you sell through Amazon but also through Shopify or another direct to consumer (DTC) channel, your obligations change.

Economic nexus thresholds in most U.S. states are based on gross revenue into the state. Depending on the state, this may include marketplace sales when determining whether the threshold has been exceeded.

Even if Amazon collects tax on Amazon orders, your Shopify sales into that same state may require you to register for U.S. sales tax, collect tax on direct transactions, and file returns.

As an example: Amazon collects and remits tax on marketplace sales in California. But if you also generate $120,000 in direct Shopify revenue into California, you may be required to register and collect on those direct sales.

Marketplace collection does not remove your responsibility for your own channel.

You store inventory in the U.S.

Inventory in the U.S. can create physical presence nexus — regardless of whether the marketplace collects tax. This includes Amazon FBA stock, inventory held by a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, and warehouse arrangements.

FBA introduces additional complexity because inventory can be placed across multiple states automatically. Sellers often discover they have nexus in several states due to inventory movement alone.

Even if the marketplace collects tax on its platform, some states may still require registration where physical presence exists. Inventory location also increases the likelihood of state correspondence or audit review.

The state law requires the seller to register or file

In certain states, marketplace sellers may still be expected to register or file informational returns depending on their sales profile. Some states may require:

Registration once economic nexus is exceeded

Filing of returns even where tax due is zero

Confirmation of marketplace facilitator status

Because rules differ and evolve, U.K. sellers should confirm the specific expectations of each state in which they have revenue or inventory.

You make exempt or B2B sales through a marketplace

If you sell to resellers or tax-exempt entities, documentation becomes critical. Marketplace platforms may facilitate exemption processing, but sellers are often still responsible for ensuring exemption certificates are valid and retained properly.

If documentation cannot be produced during audit, the state may hold the seller liable for the tax — even if the customer claimed exemption at checkout.

Exempt sales are therefore not “risk free” simply because they occurred on a marketplace.

Product taxability is incorrect

Marketplace collection is only accurate if the product is classified correctly. Taxability rules vary by state. Clothing, digital goods, subscriptions, shipping charges, and bundled items can all be treated differently depending on jurisdiction.

If a product is misclassified, the marketplace may collect too little or too much tax. U.K. sellers should not assume uniform treatment across states.

Correct product set-up and tax code mapping remain the seller’s responsibility.

Returns, refunds, and credits aren’t reconciled correctly

Marketplace reports must be reconciled with internal records.

Returns and refunds can affect taxable totals. If refund adjustments are not aligned with state reporting, discrepancies can arise during audit or notice review.

Operationally, sellers should retain detailed marketplace tax reports and reconcile them monthly against sales and return data.

You receive notices from states — even when the marketplace collects

States conduct data matching using sales information, inventory location data, and address records. A U.K. seller may receive a nexus questionnaire or registration notice even if a marketplace is collecting tax. This can occur because:

Inventory exists in the state

Economic thresholds appear to have been exceeded

Sales are visible through third-party reporting

State records do not reflect facilitator status

Notices should not be ignored. Sellers should document marketplace facilitator coverage, confirm whether registration is required, and respond promptly.

Marketplace collection helps — but it does not eliminate seller responsibility. Nexus, registration, filing expectations, inventory presence, product classification, and documentation remain active risk areas for U.K. businesses selling into the U.S.