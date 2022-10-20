Upcoming B2B e-invoicing mandate in France: Official Decree published

The legislation also confirms the main basic functionality to be provided by the main Public Invoicing Portal (PPF) as well as the mandatory services to be provided by accredited PDPs:
Mandatory Partner Dematerialisation Partners (PDP) services and functionality
- Ensure PDP users can enter, store, issue and transmit e-invoices under conditions that guarantee the authenticity of their origin, the integrity of their content and their legibility
- Identify and verify recipients of e-invoices via use of the central directory (Annuaire)
Update PDP user’s information on the central directory
Ensure transmission of e-invoices to the main Public Invoicing Portal (PPF) or other PDP under interoperability agreements
Receiving e-invoices sent by other PDPs or by the PPF and making them available for the PDP’s users
Manage the status of e-invoices (providing status to users, allowing users to update, transmitting processing status to the PPF and to other PDPs)
Extract mandatory e-invoice data elements required by the tax authority and submit to the PPF
- Extract mandatory e-reporting data and submit to the PPF (with a minimum of 1 transmission and maximum of 3 transmissions per month).
Main Public Invoicing Portal (PPF) services and functionality
Archiving of e-invoices for up to 10 years Collection of invoicing, transaction and payment data on behalf of the Tax Authority Daily updates to the central directory Interoperability agreement to be signed between the PPF and all PDPs.
Timeline for mandatory e-invoicing in France
As a reminder, and as confirmed by this published legislation, France will introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting from July 1, 2024 on a phased approach based on the following timeline: