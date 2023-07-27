U.S. sales tax: When is a transaction exempt?

Just as EU countries apply a 0% VAT rate to essentials (like food, water, and medicine), all U.S. states recognise that some products are required for basic survival. As such, most states offer product-specific exemptions for items such as food, clothing, prescription medicines, and medical devices.
However, this doesn’t mean these items are exempt nationwide. For example, there are 13 states that don't provide a complete exemption for food purchased in a supermarket, 10 of which impose a lower tax rate on them. The three U.S. states that apply full sales tax rates to groceries are Alabama, Mississippi, and South Dakota.
The taxability of medicines and medical devices also varies among states. In most cases, the differences are based on the definition of a medical device and whether or not a prescription is required. Every state aside from Illinois applies a tax exemption of some kind.