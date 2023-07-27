U.S. sales tax: When is a transaction exempt?

If you understand which transactions are exempt from U.S. sales tax, you’ll be able to process those transactions more smoothly and keep your customers happy. Having a solid understanding of U.S. sales tax exemptions also makes it easier for you to stay tax compliant. This information is especially important when it comes to audits, since reviewing exemption certificates is a big part of U.S. audits.

In this article, we’ll help you answer important compliance questions, such as:

How do I identify tax-exempt products and transactions?

What is a U.S. sales tax exemption certificate and why is it important?

How can I streamline the tax-exempt transaction process?

Please note that as with any element of U.S. tax law, exemption rules vary from state to state, so performing state-specific research is important.