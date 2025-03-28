This blog post has been updated. It was originally published on January 22, 2025.

Utah is eliminating its economic nexus transaction threshold for remote sellers effective July 1, 2025. It’s in good company: Fourteen states have already ditched their remote seller transaction thresholds.

Currently, a business with no physical tie to Utah (aka a remote seller) must register for Utah sales and use tax if it sells tangible personal property, products transferred electronically, or services for storage, use, or consumption in the state, and either:

Had more than $100,000 in gross revenue from those sales in the current or previous calendar year, or

Made 200 or more separate transactions of those goods or services in the state in the current or previous calendar year

Senate Bill 47 repeals the 200-transactions threshold so that only the $100,000 sales threshold will remain. The legislation takes effect July 1, 2025.

This blog post will examine:

Read on for answers to these questions or click on the link to jump to the section that interests you most.

