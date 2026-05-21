VeriFactu in Spain: Technical requirements and operational readiness

Not necessarily. Many businesses can keep their existing ERP or billing systems and introduce a certified middleware or compliance layer that handles hash chaining, QR code generation, traceability, and AEAT submission requirements.
Using non-certified software may expose the business to administrative penalties and increase audit risk. AEAT requirements focus on the integrity and traceability of the invoicing system itself, not just the invoice output.
No. VeriFactu focuses on invoice integrity, traceability, and anti-fraud controls within invoicing software. E-invoicing focuses on how invoices are exchanged between parties. A business may need to comply with both.
Yes. Many organisations are implementing a unified compliance architecture where the same invoicing and reporting workflows support both SII reporting and VeriFactu integrity requirements.