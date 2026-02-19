Vermont House Bill 863 would add a 30-cent retail delivery fee to taxable tangible personal property sold at retail and delivered to a person in Vermont. If enacted, the fee would apply once per retail transaction, regardless of the number of items or shipments involved.
Vermont's retail delivery fee would take effect on July 1, 2026, if the bill is enacted. There's no small-seller exemption so all retailers registered for Vermont sales tax would be responsible for reporting the fee. The legislation allows retailers to collect the fee from customers or pay the fee themselves. If the fee is passed on to customers, it must be separately stated on invoices or receipts.
The Vermont Department of Taxes would administer the retail delivery fee if it's enacted. Retailers would follow the same filing frequency used for sales tax; it's not yet known whether the fee would be reported on the standard sales tax return or on a separate return. Revenue from the fee would be deposited into Vermont's Transportation Fund.