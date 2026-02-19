House Bill 863 seeks to impose a 30-cent retail delivery fee on taxable tangible personal property sold at retail and delivered to a person in Vermont.

All vendors registered for Vermont sales tax that deliver taxable tangible personal property in the state would be subject to the delivery fee if the bill is enacted. H.863 doesn't provide an exclusion for vendors making less than a certain amount of sales in the state, as is the case with the retail delivery fees in Colorado and Minnesota.

Like in Colorado and Minnesota, however, the delivery fee would apply just once per retail transaction regardless of the number of items delivered or the number of shipments needed to deliver the goods.

Retailers would be allowed but not required to collect the fee from consumers, meaning they could absorb the cost of the fee rather than passing it on. If they opted to collect it from customers, they'd need to separately state the retail delivery fee on the invoice, statement, or similar documents, and charge it in addition to any other applicable delivery fees.

The fee would be nonrefundable if the delivery occurred and a customer later returned some or all items delivered. However, retailers would be required to refund the delivery fee for orders canceled prior to delivery.

Curbside pickup sales or other tangible personal property sold for pickup at the vendor's place of business would not be subject to the fee. The retail delivery fee also wouldn't apply to deliveries of electricity, water, gas, steam, and prewritten computer software, which Vermont considers tangible personal property.