Washington offers temporary penalty relief, may exempt some newly taxable services

Recognizing that the sales tax changes established under ESSB 5814 “were challenging for many businesses to understand and follow before the law took effect,” the Washington Department of Revenue has created a temporary program to waive certain penalties for businesses that voluntarily report and pay retail sales and use taxes for affected services. Participating businesses will be responsible for paying the tax due along with any interest.

The temporary program covers reporting periods from October 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026. To qualify for the relief program, a business must owe retail sales tax because of ESSB 5814 changes and submit an application for penalty relief by September 30, 2027.

See the Department of Revenue notice on ESSB 5814 Penalty Relief Program for more details.

The new penalty relief program may render Senate Bill 6033 unnecessary. SB 6033 seeks to provide “a limited waiver of interest and penalties for taxpayers inadvertently failing to collect and remit sales and use taxes on select services subject to sales and use taxes under chapter 422, Laws of 2025.” The waiver wouldn’t apply to reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2028.

“SB 6033 is the Legislature’s way of recognizing a lack of clarity in (or the confusion caused by) ESSB 5814,” says Brian Smith, Senior Government Relations Director at Avalara.

This limited waiver of interest and penalties proposed by SB 6033 would only apply to sales and use taxes on select services that became taxable under Section 101 of ESSB 5814: advertising services; custom software and customization of prewritten software; custom website development; information technology (IT) services; investigation, security, and armored car services; live presentations; and temporary staffing services.

To qualify for the waiver, a taxpayer would need to:

File any amended or outstanding returns covering affected tax liabilities with the Washington State Department of Revenue.

Remit full payment of the balance due on all affected tax liabilities.

Have timely filed and remitted payment on all tax returns due for the 36 months immediately preceding the affected period.

Submit the designated application for a penalty and interest waiver.

Waivers would not be provided to taxpayers who’ve ever been assessed an evasion penalty or a penalty for misusing a reseller permit or resale certificate.

The savings would be significant. Penalties currently range from 9% to 29%, plus interest.