Washington offers temporary penalty relief, may exempt some newly taxable services

The Washington State Department of Revenue is temporarily waiving penalties for businesses that inadvertently failed to collect and remit sales or use tax on services that became subject to tax on October 1, 2025, due to the enactment of ESSB 5814. To qualify for penalty relief, the businesses must voluntarily report and pay the applicable retail sales and use taxes for these services. The department is not waiving tax or interest.
Live presentations are subject to Washington retail sales tax and business and occupation (B&O) tax as of October 1, 2025. According to the Washington State Department of Revenue, a presentation is considered a “live presentation” if the presenter or instructor and/or audience are allowed to give, receive, and discuss information with one another in real time, whether this occurs in person or electronically.
Yes. The Washington Legislature is considering two bills that would exempt some or all live presentations from sales tax:
Yes. Temporary staffing services are subject to Washington retail sales tax and retailing B&O tax as of October 1, 2025, unless an exclusion or exemption applies when sold to a consumer. “Temporary staffing services” means “providing workers to other businesses, except for hospitals licensed under chapter 70.41 or 71.12 RCW, for limited periods of time to supplement their workforce and fill employment vacancies on a contract or for fee basis.”
Temporary staffing services provided to licensed hospitals are exempt from retail sales tax and retailing B&O) tax. Certain continuing education services are taxable as of October 1, 2025, while others are exempt. See the Washington Department of Revenue for details.
Pay attention to the Washington Legislature and track bills related to taxing services. You may also want to consult with a trusted tax advisor to determine how Washington defines and taxes the services you buy and sell.
Taxpayers who fail to collect and remit Washington sales tax as required by law are currently assessed the following penalties and interest on the unpaid tax until the entire balance is paid in full:
- A 9% penalty plus interest if not paid by the due date
- A 19% penalty plus interest if not paid by the last day of the month following the due date
- A 29% penalty plus interest if not paid by the last day of the second month after the due date
The interest rate is calculated annually based on the federal short-term rate plus two percentage points.
Approximately 2,000 taxpayers are expected to request a waiver of penalties, according to the fiscal note for SB 6033.