For the money, of course. Fuel tax revenue in Washington is declining with the rise in electric, hybrid, and other fuel-efficient vehicles. As the motor vehicle fuel tax is no longer a sustainable or reliable source of revenue, state and local governments need an alternative source of funds for roadways and transportation infrastructure.

Meanwhile, online sales are on the rise: They accounted for 14% of total retail sales in 2019 and a whopping 20% of total retail sales in the state in 2023, according to a report published by the Washington State Legislature Joint Transportation Committee (JTC) in June 2024. More online sales mean more deliveries, more wear and tear on the roads, and more money for maintenance and repairs that are more expensive than ever.

A fee on retail deliveries would “generate revenue essential for the maintenance, repair, and improvement of streets, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure,” per the report. It could help ensure “fair and equitable distribution of the financial burden among retailers, consumers, and delivery services.”