The JTC considered four different possibilities:
- No exemptions. The retail delivery fee would apply to all retailers and all taxable tangible personal property — but not to products that are sales tax exempt.
- An exemption for certain transactions. Orders valued at $75 or less would be exempt from the retail delivery fee.
- An exemption for certain retailers. The retail delivery fee would not apply to sales by retailers with less than $1 million in retail sales in the prior year. The report doesn’t specify whether that’s $1 million of total revenue or Washington state revenue.
- An exemption for certain retailers and certain transactions. Retailers with less than $1 million in retail sales would be exempt from the retail delivery fee, as would orders of $75 or less.
Revenue projections vary by scenario, ranging from $45 million to $112 million for 2026, to between $59 million and $160 million for 2030. The high estimates assume no exemptions from the fee (#1 above), while the low numbers suppose Washington exempts orders under $75 and retailers with less than $1 million in annual revenue (#4).
Having a threshold for a retail delivery fee that differs from Washington’s economic nexus threshold could confuse sellers, observes Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. Under the state’s economic nexus law, businesses with no physical presence in Washington must register for sales tax if they have $100,000 or more in cumulative gross annual sales in the state.
“The $1 million threshold treats similar businesses differently,” Peterson adds. “The $75 transaction threshold impacts every seller, or at least most, by requiring them to add another calculation in the checkout process.”
Administrative costs would eat between $200,000 and $540,000 annually for the first couple of years, then stabilize at about $160,000 per year. The state anticipates administrative costs will increase by 1.5% yearly starting in 2029.