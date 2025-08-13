Washington expands VDP, plans tax amnesty for foreign retailers

A voluntary disclosure agreement, or VDA, helps unregistered businesses that may owe back taxes come into compliance with state tax laws. By voluntarily stepping forward and disclosing tax liabilities, businesses can reduce penalties, limit the look-back period, and potentially avoid enforcement actions from the state.
Most states offer some form of voluntary disclosure program for businesses with prior tax exposure, but the details for each state’s program vary. Some VDA programs are more generous than others, and eligibility criteria can differ depending on the tax type and business situation.
A VDA is an ongoing program through which businesses voluntarily disclose past liabilities. Tax amnesty is typically available for a limited time only and may provide broader relief in exchange for full payment of back taxes. Amnesty is often used to attract a larger pool of noncompliant taxpayers quickly.
If Washington’s pilot VDA program for foreign retailers proves successful, other states will likely follow its lead and offer similar programs. The Multistate Tax Commission and the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board are already discussing how to increase voluntary compliance among foreign sellers, and Washington’s VDA could set a precedent.
That’s up to the business. However, foreign retailers that have significant tax exposure in Washington should weigh the pros and cons of participating in Washington’s VDA for foreign remote sellers.
Washington’s foreign remote seller VDA could waive all penalties and offer a shortened look-back period for eligible participants, but details of the program have yet to be officially provided.