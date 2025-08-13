Washington expands VDP, plans tax amnesty for foreign retailers

SB 5167 requires the Washington Department of Revenue to temporarily provide a voluntary disclosure program for businesses with unreported investment income subject to business and occupation (B&O) tax. The department is calling this the Investment Income Voluntary Disclosure Program.

When is Washington’s investment income VDP?

Washington’s investment income VDP will be offered twice during the 2025–2027 biennium:

July 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026 (Phase 1)

July 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027 (Phase 2)

Who qualifies for Washington’s investment income VDP?

The Washington investment income VDP is more generous than Washington’s general VDP in three respects:

It’s open to any business, registered or unregistered, with unreported investment income subject to B&O tax — unless the taxpayer was notified of an audit or agency enforcement action as of July 1, 2025. It’s open to affiliates of entities under audit that ordinarily wouldn’t qualify for Washington voluntary disclosure treatment. It waives interest as well as penalties.

Who doesn’t qualify for Washington’s investment income VDP?

The expanded VDP program is not open to businesses engaged in banking, lending, or security (as defined in RCW 82.04.4281).

And as noted above, businesses cannot participate in the investment income VDP if the Department of Revenue initiated enforcement activity on them on or before July 1, 2025.

What are the benefits of voluntary disclosure?

For qualifying investment income VDP participants that fulfill the terms of the program, the department will:

Limit the look-back period to the prior four years (instead of seven years), plus the current year

Waive up to 39% of potential penalties

Waive interest

Summarize unreported tax liability in a single assessment

As with Washington’s general VDA program, the look-back period for businesses that collected but did not remit retail sales or use tax is unlimited. A 29% penalty will apply only to the collected and unremitted retail sales or use tax.

The goal of this temporary program is to encourage businesses to comply with Washington tax laws, pay prior tax obligations, and register (if necessary). If you decide this program is right for your business, there’s a link to the online application on the Washington Department of Revenue website.