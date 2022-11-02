The U.S. currently has 14 preferential treaties with 20 countries:
Australia: The Australia Free Trade Agreement
Bahrain: The Bahrain Free Trade Agreement
Canada: The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
Chile: The Chile Free Trade Agreement
Colombia: The United States-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement
Costa Rica: The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR)
Dominican Republic: The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR)
El Salvador: The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR)
Guatemala: The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR)
Honduras: The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR)
Israel: The Israel Free Trade Agreement
Jordan: The Jordan Free Trade Agreement
Korea: The U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement
Mexico: The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
Morocco: The Morocco Free Trade Agreement
Nicaragua: The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR)
Oman: The Oman Free Trade Agreement
Panama: The United States-Panama Free Trade Promotion Agreement
Peru: The Peru Trade Promotion Agreement
Singapore: The Singapore Free Trade Agreement
Although the U.S. and the EU have overlapping networks of FTAs, they have no FTA with each other.
Any and all of the treaties listed above could benefit U.S. importers throughout the supply chain, from manufacturers to marketplaces and retailers.