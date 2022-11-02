Commonly referred to as a free trade agreement (FTA), a preferential treaty is an agreement between two or more countries that establishes advantageous trading practices for certain goods or services originating from participating countries. Preferential treaties also typically include protections for intellectual property rights and investors.

FTAs offer privileges above and beyond those enjoyed by the World Trade Organization’s most-favored-nation (MFN) status, which all 164 members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have. The WTO defines most-favored-nation status as “the principle of treating trading partners equally”: If one country grants “more favorable treatment” to another country, “it must immediately and unconditionally give the same treatment to imports from all signatories” of the treaty. Duty rates obtained through an FTA can be even lower than those offered by MFN status.

According to the International Trade Administration, the U.S. engages in trade agreements primarily “to reduce barriers to U.S. exports, protect U.S. interests competing abroad, and enhance the rule of law” in the FTA partner countries.

Though treaties are between countries, they can benefit businesses that opt to take advantage of them. For the most part, the benefits don’t come automatically: Businesses must apply for treaty status.