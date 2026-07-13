What is a drop shipper and how does drop shipping affect sales tax?

Businesses are generally responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax in states where they have nexus, which is a connection substantial enough to establish a tax obligation. A state cannot impose a sales tax collection obligation on a business that doesn’t have nexus.

There are several ways for a business to establish sales tax nexus with a state, but the two most common are through physical presence (physical nexus) or economic activity (economic nexus) in a state. Our sales tax nexus resources offer more details.

Drop shipping is tricky for sales tax because 1) both the retailer and the supplier can have nexus with the customer’s state (or not), and 2) there are two separate transactions: the retailer’s sale to the end consumer and the supplier’s sale to the retailer.

Sales tax obligations for a drop-shipping retailer

If you’re the retailer, you’re generally required to collect sales tax from your customer only if you have nexus with the customer’s state.

But that’s just one side of the transaction.

Sales tax obligations for a drop-shipping supplier

If you’re the supplier and you have nexus with the state where your customer (the retailer) is located, you’ll need to do one of two things:

Charge your customer (the retailer) sales tax, or

Collect a valid resale or exemption certificate from your customer (the retailer).

As the drop shipper, you may also be required to collect and remit tax from the end consumer in states where you have nexus, but the retailer does not. This is generally the case in California, Connecticut, and several other states that require a business to register for sales tax to obtain an exemption or resale certificate.

Tennessee used to require suppliers to collect Tennessee sales tax unless the retailer could provide a Tennessee resale certificate or a Streamlined Sales Tax Certificate of Exemption with a Tennessee sales tax ID number, but it now accepts exemption and resale certificates issued by other states.