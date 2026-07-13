What is a drop shipper and how does drop shipping affect sales tax?

Sales tax rules for drop shipping depend on where the retailer and the supplier have nexus and the location of the end consumer. If the retailer has nexus in the customer’s state, the retailer generally collects the tax. If the retailer does not have nexus but the supplier does, the supplier (or drop shipper) may be required to collect and remit the drop-shipping sales tax unless they receive a valid resale certificate from the retailer.
When you use a drop-shipping distributor to fulfill orders, the transaction is generally treated as a wholesale sale between the retailer and the distributor, followed by a retail sale to the end consumer. To ensure the wholesale portion is exempt from tax, the retailer must provide the distributor with a valid exemption certificate; otherwise, the distributor may charge sales tax on the transaction.
Economic nexus laws require businesses to collect sales tax once they cross the state’s economic nexus threshold, which varies from state to state. Because a single drop shipment involves multiple parties across different states, economic nexus significantly increases the compliance burden, requiring both retailers and suppliers to closely monitor their state-by-state sales volume.