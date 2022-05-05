What’s the difference between e-invoicing and real-time reporting?

Electronic invoicing is a form of electronic billing between a supplier and a buyer. An electronic invoice essentially contains the same information as a paper invoice: purchase order, purchase amount, line items, payment terms, credit notes, etc. It’s just issued, transmitted, and received in an electronic format.

However, an e-invoice is different from a digital invoice (i.e., a PDF or an electronically delivered scan of a paper invoice) because e-invoices are digital files containing structured data designed first and foremost to be automatically exchanged and processed by accounting and ERP systems. They generally take one of two formats, which dictates how the invoice can be sent, viewed, and accepted:

A structured invoice format for electronic data interchange (EDI) is machine readable but isn’t readable by humans

A hybrid invoice format combines structured invoice format with a visual format and therefore can be read by both computers and humans

Both of the formats above contain invoice data in a structured format (for example, XML) that can be automatically processed by computers.

By contrast, unstructured digital invoices, such as standard PDFs or Word documents, are only readable by humans; only humans can manually process these. While it’s possible to deploy complex data extraction technologies — sometimes in combination with optical character recognition, or OCR — to identify and extract individual field information from an unstructured digital invoice, this isn’t the same as using a genuine e-invoice. Data extraction technology allows users to limit (though not eliminate) the manual work needed for making an accounts payable entry. Since e-invoices are created in a machine-readable (structured) format from the point of issuance, they can be transmitted into the customer’s ERP system directly, within seconds.

E-invoices aren’t new. For decades, companies worldwide have been implementing efficient e-invoicing systems to automate processes in their finance departments and save cost.

More recently, a growing number of governments have started mandating the use of e-invoicing for companies conducting business within their borders. This trend will likely continue, for reasons we’ll explain later in this article. Countries that are mandating e-invoicing in the next couple of years include France, Spain, and Poland.

There’s no global standard for e-invoicing at this time. In general, all e-invoicing mandates require certain businesses to electronically transmit invoice information to other businesses — and to tax authorities in parallel, in certain instances. However, technical implementation, required formats, and other factors vary by country and are subject to change. Learn more about the ins and outs of e-invoicing in What U.S. sellers need to know about e-invoicing.