Imagine that you’ve been selling through an online marketplace for years but haven’t collected or remitted sales tax outside of your home state because you thought you didn’t have to.

Have you put yourself in a pickle?

Maybe, if your merchandise is stored in warehouses located in other states. Storing products intended for sale in a warehouse or fulfillment center can give you a physical presence in a state, even if you don’t own or operate the facility. And if you have a physical presence in a state, you generally have an obligation to register with the tax authority, collect and remit sales tax, and file sales tax returns in that state.

If a state discovers you made sales but didn’t collect sales tax to customers in its borders, it will probably send you a notice. That’s what happened with California and Brian Freifelder.

Freifelder lives in Pennsylvania and sells through the Amazon marketplace in multiple states, including California. Earlier this month, he was informed by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) that he could owe the state up to $1.6 million in delinquent sales tax, interest, and penalties from the first half of 2019. It’s a wonder he didn’t drop from shock on the spot.

His predicament made national news, and before too long, the CDTFA admitted the $1.6 million estimate was “higher than it should have been.” However, the CDTFA didn’t say Freifelder was completely off the hook for California sales tax.