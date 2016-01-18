When do California sellers need a seller's permit?

Not everyone doing business in California will require a seller's permit. Those who intend to sell property that should be taxed at retail must obtain a resale license. This applies to both wholesalers and retailers. Those who plan on doing business for 30 days or fewer will need a temporary permit. Seasonal businesses like Christmas tree sales usually only require a temporary permit.
Individuals, partnerships, corporations, organizations, and LLCs can acquire a seller's permit. Note that seller's permits differ from resale certificates, which sellers may issue to their suppliers. Permit holders must report and pay sales and use tax and keep adequate records, as well as notify the State Board of Equalization of any major changes that occur within the business, such as selling or discontinuing operation.