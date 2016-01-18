When do California sellers need a seller's permit?

Interested in doing business in California? You might be wondering about which permits and licenses are required.

While the answers can vary, most Californians looking to sell merchandise will require a seller's permit, also commonly referred to as a reseller permit. Note that this applies not to those who offer services such as consulting or accounting, but instead to individuals or companies that intend to buy and sell goods.

Not sure where to start? Here’s a primer on what you need to know about seller's permits in California.