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State
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Cost
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Registration method and notes
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$0
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It’s free to register for an Alabama sales tax permit, but other business registration fees may apply.
Licenses must be renewed annually by December 31.
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$0 for remote sellers
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Online registration only for remote sellers.
There’s no state sales tax in Alaska, but some jurisdictions impose a local sales tax and may impose sales tax registration fees.
Remote sellers should register through the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission.
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$12 state fee; various local fees for in-state businesses
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Online registration preferred.
Arizona TPT licenses are valid for one year and must be renewed annually by January 1. Businesses with more than one location must renew their TPT licenses online.
Renewal fees may apply for in-state businesses but there’s no renewal fee for remote sellers and marketplace facilitators.
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$0 or $50
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Online registration preferred.
$50 per application for in-state businesses; there’s no application fee for remote sellers. Permits remain active until the taxpayer requests cancellation.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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It’s free to register for a California seller’s permit but a security deposit may be required.
Permits are valid for as long as selling operation is actively engaged in business as a seller.
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$4–$16, plus a $50 deposit
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Online registration preferred for remote sellers.
The cost to register for a two-year Colorado sales tax license is prorated depending on the date of issuance, plus a one-time $50 deposit. The deposit is automatically refunded to the business after $50 in state sales tax has been remitted to the department. Additional fees may apply in self-collected jurisdictions. There’s no charge or deposit for a retailer’s use tax license.
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$100
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Connecticut sales and use tax permits expire every two years but are automatically renewed and mailed at no cost by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, as long as an account is active and in good standing.
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N/A
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There’s no general state sales tax in Delaware. Other registration requirements may apply.
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$0
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Online registration preferred and required for remote sellers.
It’s free to register for Florida sales tax online; a small fee may apply when registering by mail.
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$0
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It’s free to register for a Georgia sales tax permit. Georgia sales and use tax numbers remain in effect as long as the business entity exists with no change in ownership or structure.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$20
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Online registration preferred.
There is a one-time $20 fee to register for a Hawaii general excise tax (GET) license. Depending on the licenses needed, additional fees may apply.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for an Idaho sales tax permit, which generally don’t expire.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
There’s no fee to register a business in Illinois, but there are license fees for some businesses with tax responsibilities.
The Illinois Certificate of Registration expires after one year and will be renewed automatically for businesses that comply with all filing and payment requirements. Other licenses expire at different times.
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$25
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The cost to register for an Indiana Registered Retail Merchant Certificate (RRMC) is $25 per location. It’s valid for two years and updates automatically (for businesses in good standing) with no additional charge for renewal. If a business does not pay its tax liability, the RRMC will expire.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for an Iowa sales and use tax permit. Once issued, a permit is effective until canceled by the owner or revoked by the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Kansas sales and use tax permit through the Kansas Department of Revenue. Kansas sales tax permits do not expire.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Kentucky sales and use tax permit through the Kentucky Department of Revenue. Kentucky sales tax permits do not expire.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration required for remote sellers.
It’s free for remote sellers to register online through the Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers. In-state businesses register through the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
There’s no fee to register with the state but parishes may impose additional sales tax registration requirements and fees.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for sales tax in Maine. Retailer certificates generally do not expire.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Maryland sales and use tax license.
Maryland sales tax licenses generally do not expire.
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$0
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Masachusetts sales tax registration is free, and Massachusetts sales and use tax registration certificates generally do not expire.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
Michigan sales tax registration is free. Michigan sales tax licenses are valid January through December of the tax year listed on the license. The Michigan Department of Treasury issues sales tax licenses yearly.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a sales and use tax account in Minnesota.
Minnesota sales tax licenses do not expire but can be revoked if businesses do not comply with sales and use tax laws.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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It’s free to register for a Mississippi sales tax permit.
Sales tax permits don’t expire or require renewal provided the holder continues in the same business at the same location (a separate permit is required for each location). However, some businesses may be required to post a bond before a permit is issued.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Missouri sales tax license.
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N/A
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There’s no general sales tax in Montana. Other registration requirements may apply.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Nebraska sales tax permit. A separate permit is required for each business location in the state.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$15
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Online registration preferred.
There is a $15 fee per location to register for a Nevada sales tax permit. Some businesses are required to submit a security deposit as well.
Retailers with no physical presence in the state must pay a minimum fee of $15 and should register for a sales tax permit through My Nevada Tax.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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N/A
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There’s no general sales tax in New Hampshire. Other registration requirements may apply.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a New Jersey sales tax permit (Certificate of Authority) through the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a New Mexico Business Tax Identification Number.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a New York State sales tax Certificate of Authority. Register with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance at least 20 days before business begins.
The Department may require a business to surrender their Certificate of Authority and file a new one “not more than once every three years.” New York’s fiscal year 2027 budget bill requires the Department to establish a vendor sales tax reregistration program and issue a notice of expiration to holders of current Certificates of Authority by December 31, 2030.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a North Carolina Certificate of Registration through the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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It’s free to register for a North Dakota sales tax permit through the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner. Apply for a permit at least 30 days prior to opening for business.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0 or $50
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Online registration preferred.
The cost for in-state vendors to register for an Ohio vendor’s license is $50, and a separate license is required for each fixed place of business. The license is free for out-of-state sellers that make taxable retail sales in the state.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$20+
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Online registration preferred.
It costs $20 plus a handling fee to register for an Oklahoma sales or use tax permit online through the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Permits for additional locations cost $10 each.
The license must be renewed every three years by the date the permit was issued. This video provides more details.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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N/A
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There’s no general sales tax in Oregon. Other registration requirements (e.g., for the bicycle excise tax) may apply. See the Oregon Department of Revenue for details.
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$0
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It’s free to register for a Pennsylvania sales tax license.
Sales and use tax licenses are renewed automatically every five years provided there are no outstanding filing obligations or tax liabilities.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for or renew a Rhode Island retail sales tax license. Sales tax permits are valid from July 1 through June 30; renewal applications are due each year by February 1.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$50
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Online registration preferred.
The cost to register for a South Carolina retail license is $50, and a separate retail license is required for each location.
The license is valid for as long as the same retailer operates the business at that location (unless revoked by the Department of Revenue). Separate local business licenses may also be required.
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$0
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It’s free to register for a South Dakota sales tax license through the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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It’s free to register for sales and use tax in Tennessee through the Tennessee Department of Revenue. In-state businesses must pay a separate $15 business license registration fee to a county and/or clerk’s office for each new business.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Texas sales tax permit. However, businesses may be required to post a security bond.
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Utah sales and use tax license through the Utah State Tax Commission.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Vermont sales and use tax license through the Vermont Department of Taxes.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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Online registration preferred.
It’s free to register for a Virginia sales tax certificate of registration through the Virginia Department of Taxation.
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Online registration preferred.
The cost to obtain a business license in Washington varies depending on the licenses needed.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$0
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It’s free to register for sales and use tax in Washington, D.C.
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$30
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Online registration preferred.
For most businesses, the cost to register as a business in West Virginia is $30. Transient vendors must post a security deposit (bond, cash, certified check, or irrevocable letter of credit) in the amount of $500.
Remote sellers with no physical presence in West Virginia may use a simplified Remote Seller Registration on MyTaxes.
The Business Registration Certificate is permanent and remains valid until the legal name of the business changes, the physical location of the business changes, the ownership of the business changes, you notify the State Tax Division that the business has closed, or until the business certificate is suspended or revoked by the Tax Commissioner.
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$20
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Online registration preferred.
A $20 Business Tax Registration (BTR) fee must be paid to obtain a Wisconsin seller’s permit, which is good for two years. A $10 renewal fee is due at the end of the two-year period.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
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$60
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Online registration preferred.
The cost to register for a Wyoming sales and use tax license is $60.
Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).
You need to obtain a sales tax permit in states where you have nexus, which can be established through economic activity, physical presence, or other ties to the state.
A business license allows a business to legally operate in a jurisdiction. A sales tax license or permit specifically authorizes a business to collect and remit sales tax in the state.
An Employer Identification Number (EIN) is a federal tax ID issued by the IRS. A sales tax exemption number is the number listed on a sales tax exemption certificate, which enables businesses to purchase taxable goods without paying sales tax.
Online sellers must obtain a sales and use tax permit in any state where they have nexus.
The cost for sales tax registration varies by state. Many states issue a sales tax permit for free, while others charge a sales tax registration fee ranging from $10 to $100.
Failing to secure a necessary sales tax license can result in back taxes, financial penalties, and potential legal action from state tax authorities.
This blog post was updated on June 18, 2026.