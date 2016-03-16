When do I collect sales tax on out-of-state sales?

At one time, a business was limited to selling to customers who lived nearby. The Internet has changed all of that, allowing even the smallest local boutiques to sell to customers located around the globe. Whether you’re operating an online business, a local storefront, or a combination of both, you likely face the issue of selling to out-of-state customers.

Although this can dramatically increase your business’s income, it also complicates sales tax collection. Your business may be fully aware of the local and state sales taxes that affect your product sales, but the matter is complicated when selling to customers in different areas of the country, where tax rates differ. Here are a few things you should know before selling your products to out-of-state customers.