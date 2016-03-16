When do I collect sales tax on out-of-state sales?

In addition to physical presence, nexus also depends on what a business is selling. In most states, services aren’t taxable, so businesses offering services across state lines should research and eliminate this if they can. The gray area between products and services is becoming more defined, however, as legislators increasingly pass laws that tax services like cloud-based software and downloadable media like music and movies.
One service that may trigger sales tax for a business is warehouse storage. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) has accelerated discussions on this issue, since Amazon speeds up customer deliveries by storing products in warehouses across the country. In doing so, businesses that sell in locations like Minnesota and Kentucky may find that they already have nexus in those states, since the products they sell through Amazon are stored in warehouses located there.
Businesses that sell to customers across state lines only pay sales tax if the business qualifies as having nexus in that state. The best way to determine nexus is to study laws as they apply to every state. In general, when a business has a physical location, warehouse, or representative acting on its behalf in a state, that business will have nexus. But with inventory storage now counting as nexus in some areas, businesses will need to carefully study local laws before making any sales in a new place.