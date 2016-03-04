Florida resale certificate: What resellers need to know

Nexus is a term for having a physical location in a state that triggers the obligation to pay sales taxes. You could have sales tax nexus in Florida because you have an office, warehouse, or remote employee based in the state.

Nexus tip: If you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), your goods might be stored in an Amazon warehouse in Florida. That would give you Florida nexus. Be sure and check your Inventory Event Detail report to find out where your products are warehoused. This is a best practice to protect you from future sales tax issues.