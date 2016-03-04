Florida resale certificate: What resellers need to know

Happily, it’s easy to register online for a Florida resale permit. Once you have answered a series of questions in the state’s online questionnaire, a screen will pop up telling you what taxes you need to register for. Keep clicking the "Next" button, and you will be guided through the registration process.
In Florida, your sales tax registration is only for one year at a time. All certificates expire at the end of the calendar year. The state will automatically renew your Resale Certificate for Sales Tax each year. Starting in November, you can download your resale certificate for the following year.