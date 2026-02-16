When do sales tax exemption certificates expire?

It’s essential to develop a certificate management or inventory system that works for you. For some businesses, that may entail managing exemption certificates manually using several different systems (a spreadsheet, an ERP system, and a sales system or CRM).
According to a survey of global finance and tax professionals conducted by Hanover Research in March 2025, 53% of respondents manage exemption certificates manually or with an even mix of manual and automated processes.
However, the most effective way to keep track of exemption certificate expiration dates is to use software designed for that purpose. Automating certificate management reduces both the headache and the risk of noncompliance.
“Having one source of truth to automate the process of collecting, validating, and maintaining your exemption certificates is paramount in compliance,” says Quirk. “It also frees hours of time for your staff.”
“We have seen many accounting departments able to redirect their staff to focus on more profitable areas for the company,” adds Matthew MacNeil, Director of Technical Consulting for Exemption Certificate Management at Avalara. “Automation can reduce this burden down to just a few hours of compliance review each month.”
Avalara offers three levels of AI-first exemption certificate management so you can choose the option that best suits your business needs:
- Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) Essentials
- ECM Pro
- ECM Premium
And as a purchaser, Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps ensure your vendors have up-to-date exemption and resale certificates from you. Remember, your vendors are required to charge you sales tax if they don’t have a valid certificate from you in hand (or in the cloud).
Contact Avalara to start streamlining exemption certificate management.