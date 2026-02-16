When do sales tax exemption certificates expire?

They can. Exemption certificate expiration rules vary by state and sometimes type of document. Since sales tax exemption certificates are worthless once they expire, businesses should establish an effective system for managing exemption certificates and tracking renewal periods. Certificate management software can help.

In certain states, sales tax exemption certificate expiration dates range from one year to 10 years. For example:

The Florida resale certificate for sales tax expires each year on December 31 and must be renewed annually.

The Alabama certificate of exemption is valid for one year from the date of issuance.

Massachusetts exemption certificates are generally valid for 10 years from the date of issuance.

In other states, sales tax exemption certificates are intended to last for as long as there’s a business relationship between the buyer and the seller. Provided the information on the document is accurate and up to date, sales tax exemption certificates generally don’t expire in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and many other states.

Many states also have project-specific certificates that cease to be valid after the project is complete.

Unfortunately, states don’t always make it easy to find exemption certificate expiration rules and may have different requirements for different forms or industries. In Illinois, for instance, a building material exemption certificate is good for no more than two years from the date of issuance, while “Certificates of Resale should be updated at least every three years.”

Does “should” mean “must”? Is it three years from the date of issuance? It’s hard to comply with unclear requirements. That’s one reason why managing exemption certificates can be so challenging.