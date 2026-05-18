Finance leaders sometimes misread the causes of tax pressure and, as a result, internalize the problem. Here are the most common misreadings and what’s actually happening.

“We grew too fast.”

Growth doesn’t create the timing mismatch. It simply reveals it. The gap between revenue recognition and cash collection existed at smaller scales, too. Given this context, slowing growth treats the symptom, not the structure.

The real issue: The fixed nature of tax deadlines colliding with variable cash flow.

“We should have planned better.”

Planning helps, but predictability is hard to achieve when timing isn’t in your control. Customer payment behavior shifts, tax rules change across jurisdictions, and unexpected liabilities – like sales tax on exempt transactions or inventory-based obligations – can surface retroactively.

The real issue: Tax obligations operating on schedules you can’t fully predict.

“This means we can’t afford to grow.”

Tax pressure during growth is a short-term liquidity issue, not a long-term affordability problem. The business generated the revenue to cover the tax. The challenge is accessing that value before cash arrives. Confusing liquidity with solvency can trigger unnecessarily cautious decisions that can lead to missed opportunities.

The real issue: Cash timing and capacity to cover obligations are separate problems.

“Taking on debt is a weak solution.”

Not all financing serves the same purpose. A loan for tax payment that’s designed to smooth timing mismatches operates differently than long-term growth debt. Short-term working capital tools exist precisely to address this kind of structural gap. Reframing the problem as a timing issue rather than a financial failing opens access to solutions that match the scope of the challenge.

The real issue: Financing tools should match the actual problem — timing, not long-term capital needs.