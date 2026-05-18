When tax obligations exceed available cash, finance leaders typically consider four approaches. Each comes with considerations or trade-offs.
1. Pause or slow growth to protect liquidity
What it solves: Pausing or slowing growth keeps focus on the near term and preserves control.
What it costs: It can also mean missing opportunities and losing momentum, even though the business is performing well. Growth often comes with commitments that can’t be easily reversed, like signed leases, contracted hires, and vendor agreements. When businesses put off important decisions because of short-term money issues, it can end up costing them more in the long run.
2. Take on traditional long-term debt
What it solves: Business loans feel familiar and move quickly.
What it costs: They’re designed for capital investment, not operational timing gaps. Taking on loans to pay the IRS introduces constraints that outlast the problem. It also doesn’t fix the mismatch. The same timing issue will surface next quarter, potentially with fewer options available.
3. Self-fund the tax obligation
What it solves: Instead of taking a loan for taxes, paying from your own operating reserves or delaying reinvestment solves the immediate need.
What it costs: Self-funding shrinks your cash cushion and forces finance teams to think more conservatively. Growth slows, focus shifts to managing cash flow rather than capturing opportunities, and the timing mismatch remains unresolved. It’s just deferred until the next cycle, with fewer resources to address it.
4. Resolve timing mismatches without distorting strategy
What it solves: This approach treats the problem as what it is: a structural gap between when revenue is earned and when cash is available.
What it costs: This requires accessing a working capital solution designed for short-term liquidity needs. Instead of slowing growth, draining reserves, or taking on long-term debt, the goal is to match the size of the solution to the size of the problem, which can smooth cash flow without disrupting strategy or balance sheet health.