Why document management software is a must for accounting practices

There are many reasons accountants are moving to the cloud. A few key factors are as follows:
Efficiency
The accounting industry is facing a massive shortage of new professionals. With accountants becoming more in demand, it’s imperative that operations are streamlined and staff allocated properly. Manual processes and inefficient systems overburden employees who are already carrying heavy workloads.
Technology like accounting document management software and automation can reduce tedious tasks like manually maintaining a database or searching through filing systems to find relevant documents. Information can be shared more easily across teams or departments using links and secure logins.
With less time spent on manual processes, accountants can focus on building customer relationships and generating revenue.
Flexibility
When documents are stored in the cloud, employees don’t have to be onsite to access the files they need. They can log in remotely and locate documents with a simple keyword search.
With the highly competitive hunt for accounting employees, systems that enable remote work can give you an edge. Not only do people appreciate the flexibility it allows, but it also expands the geographic areas in which you can look for qualified candidates.
Scalability
Manually managing documents creates a complex world of paper and physical storage systems. On-premises software solutions require expensive hardware and the specialists to manage it. With cloud document management, the solution expands to meet the need of your practice, without requiring more square footage or an increase in IT resources.
Security
For anyone managing documents with sensitive information, security is a primary concern. Cloud security has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Reputable platforms have stringent security measures and multiple safeguards to protect data. For example, the Avalara platform features:
- 24/7 security operations center
- Dedicated security programs
- Application security
- IT security
- Security Incident Response Team (SIRT)
- Security risk and compliance
- Red team