Why document management software is a must for accounting practices

Accounting is complex and errors can be costly, so it’s no surprise innovation has long been a part of accounting history. During the 1950s, accountants became some of the first professionals to invest in computers. In the last 10 years, there’s been another technological boon to the industry: cloud computing.

The ability for records, paperwork, documents, and files to be stored and accessed via document management software presents a golden opportunity for accounting practices. However, many practices have been slow to adopt a cloud-based document management system.

While new systems can be disruptive and reframing processes can be difficult, one key piece of business knowledge that emerged from the pandemic is that agile companies retain a competitive edge. And with the tedious, error-prone nature of tax compliance, perhaps we should take a page out of our mid-century forbearers’ book and embrace the technological wizardry before us.

To that end, let’s look at: