Why hotels and hospitality businesses should look out for lodging tax

Lodging tax introduces unique challenges that can catch even the most organized staff off guard, especially when managed manually. As guest numbers and service offerings fluctuate — each with its own tax implications — the tax landscape shifts accordingly (yes, even that complimentary bottle of water must be accounted for).
But let’s first unscramble some common lodging tax terms.
Lodging tax (also called hotel tax) is charged to travelers when they rent accommodations in a hotel, tourist home or house, motel, or other lodging, generally unless the stay is for a period of 30 days or more (depending on the state). You may also know lodging tax or hotel tax by other names depending on the jurisdiction: occupancy tax, tourist tax, transient occupancy tax, room tax, bed tax, or just good old-fashioned resort tax. The names are interchangeable but may slightly serve a different function.
Fundamentally, they are all lodging taxes no matter where you go in the U.S. While these taxes are ubiquitous and in just about every jurisdiction, the specific rules and rates may vary. Each jurisdiction or region may apply its version with a different set of rules (per stay, per night, or per person) and rates. Spot the added layer of complexity?
For instance, what is known as ‘lodging tax’ in Colorado with a rate of around 2.9% might be referred to as ‘occupancy tax’ in New York City with rates as high as 14.75%, and ‘transient occupancy tax’ in Los Angeles, where the rate is approximately 12%. Even though these terms refer to a similar type of tax imposed on short-term accommodations, the specific name and rate can vary significantly depending on the location.