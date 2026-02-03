That depends on many different factors. What tariffs apply to the products where they’re currently manufactured? Would manufacturing in the U.S. require the import of materials that are also subject to tariffs? What about costs for labor, equipment, facilities, and so on? There are potential savings, but every situation is different and requires close evaluation.
Bringing production closer to home can reduce risk and complexity — for instance, not needing to worry about overseas supply chains and international shipping and customs. This can lead to increased efficiency and agility, allowing small businesses to quickly adjust when the market shifts or consumer preferences change.
Given the back-and-forth nature of the current administration’s implementation of tariffs — as well as court actions regarding them — much of this still feels very fluid. It’s entirely possible that businesses could make decisions and investments under one set of circumstances, only to have those circumstances change significantly in a matter of months.
Wherever a business manufactures or sells its products or services, tax is always a consideration — and most of the time, a challenge. AI-powered automation from Avalara can help businesses streamline sales tax compliance, both in the U.S. and abroad.
Avalara solves common tax challenges across the supply chain, reducing audit risk, driving efficiency, and increasing savings. A purpose-built solution helps businesses and finance teams offload manual exemption certificate management, reduce audit risk with quicker access to records, track filing deadlines, and keep up with complex, ever-expanding tax rates and rules throughout the U.S.