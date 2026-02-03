There are many things to think about when reshoring parts or all of the supply chain. Where you open (or partner with) a plant, factory, or warehouse relies on several considerations, including:

Labor costs

Regulations

Shipping and transportation logistics

Weather complications

If this sounds similar to challenges facing international manufacturing, that’s because you’ll still need to factor in cross-border differences — state borders. However, they’re typically less complicated due to federal standards, common currency, shorter shipping routes, and a likely reduction in translation errors.



While you won’t have to deal with duties or tariffs on finished domestic goods, you might face tariffs on your inputs to make those goods, if those inputs are imported. You’ll also need to consider the sales tax impacts of reshoring. Each state sets its own tax rates and has its own unique rules — if you have employees, manufacturing plants, or warehouses located in a state, you’ll trigger nexus obligations and be required to collect and remit sales tax to local authorities on applicable transactions.

But you can trigger sales tax without a physical location or presence; for instance, if you have enough online sales to reach economic nexus thresholds in other states, you’ll be on the hook for compliance in those jurisdictions as well.

And any tax-exempt sales for distribution or resale will require exemption certificate management. Essentially, for each transaction, you’ll need to either collect sales tax or have an exemption document on file — and invalid, expired, or missing certificates could put your business at risk of an audit (and penalties).

Don’t forget property tax, either: Moving or expanding manufacturing to the U.S. could mean real property taxes (which apply to land, buildings, and permanently attached fixtures) and personal property taxes (levied on movable items such as machinery).