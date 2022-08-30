Whether a business needs to register for sales tax depends on sales tax nexus. Nexus is a connection to a taxing jurisdiction.
You likely need to register for sales tax in states where you have a physical presence, even if your business exclusively makes exempt sales. A physical presence generally includes an office or other brick-and-mortar facility, employees, or inventory, but laws vary from state to state. For example, the presence of inventory in a third-party warehouse doesn’t give you physical presence nexus in some states; in other states, it does.
It’s also possible to develop a sales tax obligation in states where you have no physical presence. This is relatively new. In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that physical presence in a state is not requisite for sales tax (South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.). As a result, states can now base a sales tax obligation on economic activity alone. This is known as economic nexus.
All states with sales tax now have an economic nexus law, but no two economic nexus laws are alike. Each state provides a unique exception for remote businesses whose sales into the state fall beneath a certain threshold.
Economic nexus thresholds range from $100,000 in gross sales in the state in the current or previous calendar year (South Carolina), to $500,000 in cumulative gross receipts from tangible personal property and 100 transactions in the state in the previous four sales tax quarters (New York). State-specific details can be found in our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.
Here’s the catch: Many states include exempt sales of products or services in their economic nexus thresholds. Some state tax departments spell this out clearly in their guidance. Others assume businesses understand the difference between “gross sales,” “retail sales,” and “taxable sales.”
Here’s a primer, in case your Econ 101 class is a distant memory:
- Gross sales generally include all sales, including exempt sales and sales for resale
- Retail sales exclude sales for resale
- Taxable sales exclude all nontaxable sales, including sales for resale