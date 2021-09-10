Will recent net neutrality talks stir Federal Universal Service Fund reform?

Net neutrality is in the news, again. Could Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF) reform be far behind?

Recently, the Biden administration signed an executive order with 72 provisions, one of which puts internet service provider (ISP) reclassification and net neutrality back in motion. The order calls on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to repeal the Trump administration’s 2018 Restoring Internet Freedom Order, revive Obama-era net neutrality provisions, and thus open up ISPs for title reclassification from Title I back to Title II.

At its nucleus, net neutrality — rules promoting broadband investment and barring ISPs from blocking or throttling traffic — wouldn’t appear to be partisan. But over the past few decades, it’s become just that. As with most policies, net neutrality addresses a many-tentacled issue that isn’t as elementary as it appears. Nearly every change of political power swings the ISP pendulum from one regulatory title classification to another and back again — either invigorating net neutrality or knocking it down.

Now that net neutrality may be back on the upswing, perhaps that motion will move policymakers to seek needed reform for the FUSF.