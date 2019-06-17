Understand the complexity of communications tax to help minimize risk

The evolution of technology impacts every aspect of our world today - and communications tax is no exception. The pace of technological advances can further increase ambiguity in an already complex landscape. But, no matter where you are in your journey, Avalara is here to help you navigate communications tax compliance confidently to help minimize risk. The communications industry continues to rapidly change as it adapts to increased competition, industry consolidation, product diversification, and technology innovation. Consumers and business users alike demand immediate gratification in today’s always-on society. We all expect access to the content we want, when and wherever we want it. As 5G expands, areas like the Internet of Things (IoT) will grow exponentially. As a result, new IoT applications are not only transforming our personal lives, but as they enter the commercial sector, they’re changing the way business is done. All this is shifting how we think about the world around us, and leads to similar questions regarding communications tax. As more and more non-traditional telecom businesses become subject to communications tax, new entrants to the space must get up to speed quickly. Even for industry veterans, it’s challenging to stay on top of all the change. This whitepaper provides a broad overview of the ins and outs of communications tax to help you better understand the basics of how it works and what you should focus on to prepare for these changes. Planning for the implications of communications tax can help businesses stay compliant, reduce errors, and minimize audit liabilities.

How is communications tax different from sales tax?

Most businesses are familiar with sales tax and how it works. While sales and use tax can be complicated, communications tax is vastly more so. For the most part, sales tax for a single transaction is based on one simple calculation. Communications tax, on the other hand, is based on complex rules and often numerous calculations. Communications tax must be managed across local, state, and federal regulatory authorities, as well as comply with rules imposed by special taxing jurisdictions. However, when communications tax should be applied and how it’s applied can vary greatly depending on particular circumstances and be subject to nuanced and specialized rules. It’s also worth noting that communications tax calculations typically include sales and use tax. For businesses with a potential communications tax liability, it’s critical to understand how this tax works and the key features that make it different from sales tax. In addition to requiring an understanding of specialized rules, there are a number of general elements that add a layer of complexity to how communications tax applies. Taxability depends on difficult-to-determine sourcing. Correctly determining customer locations is critical to avoiding audit risks and penalties, not to mention overpayments and lost revenue. However, particularly with VoIP and wireless services, many of the identifying elements associated with location — such as address, ZIP code, or phone number — can be unreliable or inaccurate. Unique and complex calculations. Communications tax, especially with bundled services, provides a number of opportunities for complicated mathematical equations, which are highly error-prone if not automated. For example, some elements of tax must be broken out separately so sales tax can be levied on communications fees. Even more complex are calculations for tax on tax, self-taxing, tiered taxing, brackets, and prorated taxing. Growth and complexity of product bundling. The moment non-taxable services are packaged with taxable ones, the entire bundle may become subject to communications taxes and regulatory fees. How these services are billed could change this in some states, so thoroughly understanding these nuances is key to lowering risk and liability. Similarly, taxing items in a bundle with different rates provides challenges not only for calculation, but also later with filing and reporting requirements. Slowly changing tax laws combined with fast-moving product innovation. While jurisdictions are working to keep up with evolving communications business models and the technology that drives them, innovation is moving faster than government. Therefore, communications tax law has been known to change suddenly and drastically to try to catch up. Anticipating and preparing for changes on the horizon is critical to avoiding problems down the road.



What types of services are subject to communications tax?

While communications tax was once applied primarily to voice services provided through traditional telecom companies, those days are long past. Recognizing which industries may be subject to communications tax today is complicated. In the most basic terms, where communications tax applies can be categorized into three broad service types: voice, video, and tech. Within each of these, specific factors influence whether communications tax applies, so it’s important to stay on top of industry shifts, changing legislation, and internal product and service updates. Voice Voice includes what we traditionally think of as communications services and is typically delivered via wireless, wireline, or VoIP. Voice services can be found across the telecom, cable, unified communications (UC) provider, and SaaS solution industries. As preferred communication methods are shifting away from traditional phone communication, these core industries are racing to remain competitive with other unique service combinations that are more data, social, and video friendly. All of this impacts the makeup of the service bundles that providers offer, which has communications tax implications. Additionally, the pervasiveness of UC in business and software with embedded voice, video, or text means more technology companies are entering the realm of communications tax, often without realizing it. Video Video services cover the gamut of both traditional video and overall digital content. Traditional pay-TV offerings are found via cable or satellite providers, while over-the-top (OTT) solutions include streaming, live, and on-demand options. Cord-cutting will likely continue to increase as consumption of streaming and downloaded digital content rises. As the boundaries between industry segments continue to blur, we find these services offered throughout telecom, cable, satellite, and media companies. It’s exactly this ambiguity that makes taxability so complicated. Services may be taxed differently depending on jurisdiction, definition of specific content type, and the way they’re bundled with other services.But knowing when (and which) communications taxes apply is far from easy. Tech Historically, many tech companies haven’t considered themselves subject to communications tax, but perhaps they should. Some businesses that often meet requirements for communications tax include SaaS solution providers; networking companies working with circuits, VPN, or the internet; tech services offering managed services or web hosting; and hardware companies that also offer services. Whether for a new product or for one they didn’t realize might have potential tax liability, these companies need to understand the risk. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G networks is expected to have an enormous impact. With connectivity built into more devices and the exponentially growing volume of sensors in place to communicate data, the possibility for communications tax liability increases significantly. The breadth of 5G-enabled services is rapidly expanding to power incredible change in industries like vehicle telematics, autonomous vehicles, drones, healthcare, energy, industrial applications, logistics and transportation, agriculture, media, gaming and many more. Understanding whether communications tax applies or not adds complication and depends on the specific connectivity method as well as if it’s part of a product bundle. Overall, service providers must be aware of key triggers for communications tax liability. It’s complex, so knowing when to find out more is critical to reducing risk. It’s worth asking more questions any time a product or service has anything to do with core telecom or cable, connects to the internet, has a sensor attached to it or includes digital content or voice, video or text functionality. Similarly, if an offering includes telecom or internet service bundled with a hardware solution, more investigation should be conducted since taxation of bundled services can be so variable.

What you need to focus on