Will recent net neutrality talks stir Federal Universal Service Fund reform?

The Federal Universal Service Fund promotes unrestricted access to broadband, lifeline communication, and many other public services. It was established originally to ensure everyone in the United States had access to communication services, such as telephone lines, “with adequate facilities at reasonable charges.” The Telecommunications Act of 1996 expanded the reach from rural and remote areas to include schools, health clinics, libraries, and added telecommunication services, such as internet access.
The fund has always been, and continues to be, financed through phone company revenues from interstate and international services — mostly traditional landline, cellular, and VoIP services. These subsidization fees are typically passed on to the customer as part of their service bill.