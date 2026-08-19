Many businesses assume one platform covers every French invoice. It doesn’t. France operates two separate e-invoicing frameworks — and the question that determines which one applies is simple: who is the recipient? An invoice to a French public-sector buyer goes through Chorus Pro. An invoice to a French private-sector business goes through a DGFiP-registered approved platform (DGFiP is France’s public finances authority) under the business-to-business (B2B) mandate. Businesses supplying both customer types need both frameworks — and a compliance architecture that handles the routing correctly at the transaction level.

Key takeaways

Chorus Pro is the established route for invoices to French public-sector customers. France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate routes domestic private-sector invoices through approved platforms. The two frameworks are not interchangeable.

The classification question is determined by the customer, not the country: public-sector entity → Chorus Pro; French private business → approved platform; consumer or cross-border transaction → e-reporting assessment.

Businesses with mixed customer portfolios need both routes, coordinated. A Chorus Pro account does not satisfy private-sector compliance obligations, and a B2B approved platform does not eliminate business-to-government (B2G) invoicing requirements.

Use the decision framework and comparison table in this guide to classify every transaction type before selecting platforms or configuring systems.

Chorus Pro and B2B e-invoicing solve different compliance problems

Chorus Pro is a government-operated portal for submitting invoices to French public-sector buyers. It was built specifically for B2G invoicing and is mandatory for all suppliers to the French public sector. Chorus Pro is operated by the AIFE — Agence pour l’Informatique Financière de l’État, France’s government agency responsible for public financial information systems. France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate is a separate framework. It requires VAT-taxable businesses established in France to exchange structured e-invoices for domestic transactions with other private businesses — through an approved platform registered with the DGFiP, not through Chorus Pro. The simplest way to distinguish them: the customer type determines the framework. An invoice to a French public-sector buyer goes through Chorus Pro. An invoice to a French private-sector business goes through an approved platform under the B2B mandate.

Why the distinction matters for finance and compliance teams

Mixing up the two frameworks creates planning errors that are expensive to unpick. A business that assumes its existing Chorus Pro process covers all French invoicing obligations will miss its B2B mandate requirements. A business that assumes an approved platform replaces Chorus Pro will find it’s unable to submit invoices to public-sector customers. Both frameworks need to be assessed, planned for, and managed — separately and in parallel. For businesses supplying both government and private customers, that means two sets of technical requirements, two sets of deadlines, and two sets of operational workflows.

Key terms readers should understand

Chorus Pro — France’s government portal for B2G invoice submission, operated by the AIFE. B2G — Business-to-government. Invoices from private suppliers to French public-sector entities. B2B e-invoicing mandate — France’s requirement for structured invoice exchange between private businesses, rolling out from September 2026. Approved platform (plateforme agréée) — A DGFiP-registered private platform that businesses must use for B2B invoice exchange and e-reporting under the mandate. Formerly called a Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire (PDP). Portail Public de Facturation (PPF) — France’s government-operated central directory and data concentrator. It is not a B2B invoicing portal and does not replace either Chorus Pro or an approved platform. Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP) — France’s public finances authority, responsible for tax collection and administration.

What Chorus Pro is and when it is mandatory for B2G invoicing

What is Chorus Pro facturation électronique?

Chorus Pro is France’s established electronic invoicing portal for public procurement. It handles the full invoice life cycle for B2G transactions: submission, validation, receipt confirmation, and status tracking. Suppliers submit invoices through the portal, public-sector buyers receive and process them, and the system maintains a complete audit trail for each transaction. Chorus Pro supports structured invoice formats aligned with European standards, including the EN 16931 semantic data model. It also handles the Chorus Pro-specific formats required by French public-sector buyers — which differ from the UBL, CII, and Factur-X formats used in the B2B e-invoicing framework.

Who must submit B2G invoices through Chorus Pro?

Every supplier to a French public-sector entity must use Chorus Pro — regardless of company size, country of establishment, or the value of the contract. That includes French businesses, foreign businesses with French VAT registrations, and non-established foreign suppliers contracting directly with French public bodies. There is no threshold below which the obligation doesn’t apply. If your customer is a French ministry, local authority, hospital, social housing organisation, or public institution, Chorus Pro is mandatory.

Which invoice details are commonly required by public-sector customers?

Public-sector buyers in France frequently require additional data fields beyond the standard mandatory invoice content. Engagement juridique numbers — the French public procurement commitment reference — are required by most public-sector buyers and must appear on the invoice. Service codes, cost centre references, and project identifiers are commonly requested. Some buyers require specific formatting for supplier references, delivery addresses, and contact details. These requirements vary by public-sector entity. Confirm the specific data requirements with each public-sector customer before submitting invoices — and build those fields into your invoice template and ERP configuration.

How businesses can send invoices through Chorus Pro

Suppliers can submit invoices through Chorus Pro via three routes: Direct portal entry through the Chorus Pro web interface

File deposit using structured formats including UBL, CII, or Factur-X

API connection for businesses with sufficient invoice volume to justify automated submission

What the French B2B e-invoicing mandate covers

The B2B e-invoicing mandate applies to domestic transactions between VAT-taxable businesses established in France. That covers standard supplies, advance payments, credit notes, and corrections tied to in-scope invoices. Transactions outside that scope — business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, cross-border B2B flows, and exports — are not subject to e-invoicing but may trigger e-reporting obligations. The two need to be assessed and planned for separately.

How B2B invoices move — and which formats to prepare for

Under the B2B mandate, invoices don’t travel directly from supplier to buyer. They are submitted to the sender’s approved platform, which validates the data, routes the invoice to the recipient’s approved platform via the PPF directory, and manages life cycle status updates throughout the exchange. The DGFiP receives the required data automatically through the PPF. France accepts three structured invoice formats: Factur-X, a hybrid format combining a human-readable PDF with embedded XML; UBL; and CII. All three align with the European e-invoicing standard EN 16931. Format selection should be driven by what your ERP and billing systems can produce reliably — and by the interoperability requirements of your trading partners and chosen approved platform.

Chorus Pro and B2B e-invoicing platform comparison

Chorus Pro B2B e-invoicing approved platform Purpose Invoice submission to French public-sector buyers Structured invoice exchange between private businesses Mandatory from January 2020 1 September 2026 (receiving); issuing depends on entity size Who it applies to All suppliers to French public-sector entities VAT-taxable businesses established in France with in-scope B2B transactions Operated by AIFE (French government) DGFiP-registered private providers Invoice destination French public-sector buyer French private-sector business Formats supported UBL, CII, Factur-X, and Chorus Pro-specific formats UBL, CII, and Factur-X E-reporting obligations Not applicable Yes — for B2C, cross-border, and applicable payment data Can it replace the other? No No Free to use Yes Commercially contracted ERP integration Yes, via API or file deposit Yes, via approved platform API or connector

Where the two systems overlap

Both frameworks require structured invoice data — unformatted PDFs and emailed documents don’t satisfy either obligation. Both support UBL, CII, and Factur-X formats, which means businesses already producing structured invoices for Chorus Pro have a foundation to build on for B2B compliance. Both require accurate master data — SIREN numbers (the unique nine-digit identifier assigned to every French business) and SIRET numbers (the 14-digit code identifying each individual establishment) — legal names, addresses, and VAT registration numbers must be correct and consistent across both systems.

Where the systems should not be treated as interchangeable

Chorus Pro does not transmit invoices to private-sector buyers, does not handle B2B life cycle statuses under the mandate, and does not fulfil e-reporting obligations. An approved platform does not submit invoices to public-sector buyers and does not interact with Chorus Pro’s public procurement infrastructure. Routing an invoice through the wrong system doesn’t just create an operational problem — it means the invoice hasn’t been issued compliantly, which carries its own consequences.

Decision framework: Do you need Chorus Pro, B2B e-invoicing, or both?

Work through these four steps to determine which framework — or combination of frameworks — applies to your business. The answer is determined by your customer type, not your company size or country of establishment.

Step 1: Is the invoice being sent to a French public-sector entity?

If yes, Chorus Pro is mandatory — regardless of your company’s size, country of establishment, or the value of the contract. French ministries, local authorities, hospitals, social housing organisations, and public institutions all fall within Chorus Pro’s scope.

Step 2: Is the invoice between two private businesses established in France?

If yes, the B2B e-invoicing mandate applies. Confirm that both parties are VAT-taxable and established in France, that the transaction falls within domestic B2B e-invoicing scope, and that your chosen approved platform is on the current DGFiP approved list. If the answer to any of those questions is uncertain, resolve it before making platform or ERP decisions.

Step 3: Is the customer a consumer or located outside France?

If the customer is a consumer, the transaction is outside the B2B e-invoicing scope — but e-reporting obligations may apply. If the customer is a business located outside France, the transaction is cross-border B2B — outside e-invoicing scope but potentially subject to e-reporting. Map each flow separately before drawing conclusions about which obligations apply.

Step 4: Does the company serve both government and private customers?

If yes, both frameworks apply and both need to be managed. The invoice routing decision — Chorus Pro or approved platform — needs to be made at the transaction level, based on the customer type of each individual invoice. That routing logic needs to be built into your ERP or compliance layer before go-live, not handled manually by finance teams after the fact.

Can private companies use Chorus Pro?

What does “Chorus Pro entreprises privées” mean?

Chorus Pro entreprises privées refers to private-sector companies that have registered on the Chorus Pro portal in order to submit invoices to French public-sector buyers. It does not mean that Chorus Pro is available as a general-purpose invoicing platform for private-sector transactions. A private company registers on Chorus Pro because it has a public-sector customer — not because it can use Chorus Pro for all its French invoicing.

Can a private company send every French invoice through Chorus Pro?

No. Chorus Pro is designed exclusively for B2G invoice submission. It cannot route invoices to private-sector buyers, does not connect to the approved platform network used for B2B e-invoicing, and does not fulfil any of the obligations under France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate. A private company that supplies both public-sector and private-sector customers needs Chorus Pro for one set of flows and an approved platform for the other. There is no single portal that satisfies both obligations.

What happens when a public entity invoices a private company?

Some public-sector entities issue invoices to private companies — for example, for the use of public infrastructure, licences, or services provided by government bodies. In these cases, the public entity is the supplier and the private company is the buyer. The invoice may be issued through Chorus Pro or through another government billing system depending on the public entity involved. Private companies receiving invoices from public-sector entities should confirm the expected submission channel with the issuing body directly — the process is determined by the public entity, not the private recipient.

One compliance workflow for Chorus Pro and B2B e-invoicing

Why separate portals create operational risk

Managing Chorus Pro and B2B e-invoicing as two entirely separate processes — with separate teams, separate data sources, and separate monitoring — creates operational risk that compounds over time. Invoice data maintained in two places diverges. Routing errors occur when customer classification isn’t clear at the point of invoice creation. Exception handling slows down when ownership is split across teams that don’t share visibility of the same transaction record. The risk is highest for businesses with a mixed customer base — supplying both public-sector and private-sector buyers — where the routing decision needs to be made correctly for every invoice, at scale, without manual intervention.

Design routing rules inside the ERP or compliance layer

The routing decision — Chorus Pro or approved platform — should be automated based on customer classification data held in your ERP or billing system. Public-sector buyer status needs to be a maintained data field, not a manual check. Invoice routing rules need to be built into the system before go-live and tested against the full range of customer types your business invoices. A decoupled compliance layer sitting between your ERP and the relevant submission channels — Chorus Pro for B2G, approved platform for B2B — simplifies this routing without requiring custom ERP modifications for each framework. It also provides centralised monitoring across both invoice types, so exceptions in either channel are visible to the same team through the same interface.

How Avalara helps you build a France e-invoicing model that supports every customer type

France’s two e-invoicing frameworks — Chorus Pro for public-sector buyers and the B2B mandate for private-sector transactions — are not going away. They’re also not going to converge. Businesses that supply both customer types need both frameworks in their compliance architecture, with routing logic that works at the transaction level and monitoring that covers both channels. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting is certified as an approved platform by the DGFiP and is active for French B2B mandate compliance. It connects to ERP and billing systems through a single API, handling format mapping, validation, routing, life cycle status management, and e-reporting across France and other mandate markets. Powered by agentic AI, it continuously monitors compliance obligations, adapts to regulatory change, and surfaces exceptions before they become incidents. For businesses managing both Chorus Pro and B2B e-invoicing obligations, a centralised compliance layer reduces the operational risk of running separate processes and provides the routing logic, monitoring, and audit trail that both frameworks require. It also provides the foundation for extending compliance to other mandate markets as further obligations come into force across Europe. Speak with Avalara today about building a single compliance workflow for every French invoice type.

FAQ

What is the difference between Chorus Pro and France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate?

Chorus Pro is France’s government portal for submitting invoices to public-sector buyers — ministries, local authorities, hospitals, and public institutions. France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate is a separate framework requiring structured invoice exchange between private businesses through a DGFiP-registered approved platform. The two frameworks serve different customer types and require different technical infrastructure.

Do I need Chorus Pro, an approved platform, or both?

It depends on who your customers are. If you invoice French public-sector entities, Chorus Pro is mandatory. If you invoice French private businesses, you need an approved platform under the B2B mandate from September 2026. If you supply both, you need both — with routing logic built into your ERP or compliance layer to direct each invoice to the correct channel automatically.

Can I use Chorus Pro for all my French invoicing?

No. Chorus Pro is designed exclusively for B2G invoice submission. It cannot route invoices to private-sector buyers, does not connect to the approved platform network used for B2B e-invoicing, and does not fulfil any obligations under France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate.

What happens if I send a B2B invoice through Chorus Pro by mistake?

The invoice won’t reach its destination compliantly. Chorus Pro routes invoices to public-sector buyers only. A private-sector buyer won’t receive a compliant structured e-invoice through Chorus Pro, which means the invoicing obligation under the B2B mandate hasn’t been met — regardless of whether the buyer receives the document by another means.

Does France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate affect businesses outside France?