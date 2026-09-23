Guided Implementation: Go live with an Avalara expert on the call

Sales tax is complicated. Nexus rules. Product taxability. Rates that change by jurisdiction, and sometimes by street address. For 20 years, we’ve been building a platform powerful enough to handle all of it automatically. We’ve spent those same 20 years building something else: a team of tax experts who solve these problems for a living. Guided Implementation is what happens when you put those two things together. You set up on our platform, at your pace, with an Avalara expert alongside you. Many customers go live on both Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Returns in a single 45-minute call.

Key takeaways

Expert-led configuration: Guided Implementation pairs you with an Avalara expert on a live screen-share to verify your AvaTax setup and resolve any business-specific rules. Go-live timeline of 45 minutes: Many customers successfully configure their setups and go live on both AvaTax and Returns in a single 45-minute call. Flat one-time fee with unlimited sessions: The service costs a flat one-time fee (not hourly or subscription-based) and includes unlimited scheduled sessions until every connector and product on your order is live.

The technology doing the heavy lifting

Implementation is fast because the technology underneath it is doing the hard part. Built into your systems: More than 1,400 integrations across ERPs, ecommerce platforms, and marketplaces. One-click connectivity: 22 of those connectors set up in a single click. Rooftop-level accuracy: Real-time calculation across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. End-to-end compliance: Calculation, filing, and remittance in one workflow. You don’t have to become a tax expert to run any of it.

Set it up yourself

AvaTax and our prebuilt connectors have already solved the hardest technical parts of getting compliant. Setup shouldn’t be the thing that slows you down. If you’re on Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, or Salesforce, connecting is close to one click. Plenty of customers configure everything themselves and go live without ever talking to us. If you want to drive, AvaTax lets you move fast and set it up exactly the way your business needs.

Or bring in an expert

Some businesses want a second set of eyes. Maybe it’s your first time navigating nexus in a new state. Maybe your product catalog doesn’t map cleanly to a single tax code. That’s not a sign you’re doing it wrong. This is where Guided Implementation comes in. The same AvaTax setup, at your pace, but with a dedicated Avalara expert on call, ready to hop on a screen-share, confirm your configuration, and work through anything specific to setting up your business. Think of it as the difference between filing your own taxes and having someone check your work before you submit. One more layer of confidence, exactly when you want it. That confidence shows up consistently in recent customer feedback. As one customer shared, “Onboarding was amazing. Our implementation consultant was very professional, efficient, and knowledgeable!” Another added, “Everything was clearly explained and easily walked through. I am grateful for the follow-up call to ensure accuracy.”

How you get there is up to you

Avalara is powerful enough that you can absolutely do this yourself. If you’d rather have an expert in the loop, Guided Implementation gives you that, without slowing you down. Either way, you’re working with industry-leading technology, backed by the people who built it. The only question is how much company you want on the way to go-live.

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