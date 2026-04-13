2026 gas tax holidays

Rising prices at the pump this spring have inspired lawmakers in several states to suspend motor fuel taxes. Three states have announced gas tax holidays as of April 13, 2026, and several other states are considering them. Gas tax holidays last made headlines in the United States in 2022, when gas prices soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a post-pandemic surge in demand, and other factors. Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, and Puerto Rico all declared gas tax holidays in 2022, while Colorado, Illinois, and Kentucky delayed scheduled gas tax hikes.

Key takeaways

At least three states are providing gas tax holidays in 2026: Georgia, Indiana, and Utah. Gas tax holidays are being discussed in several other states, including Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. A California gas tax bill died. Gas tax holidays last made headlines in 2022, when gas prices soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a post-pandemic surge in demand, and other factors.

Key takeaways

We’ll update this list if additional states provide gas tax holidays. Georgia Georgia House Bill 1199, signed into law by Governor Brian P. Kemp on March 20, 2026, immediately suspended the collection of motor fuel excise taxes. The 2026 Georgia gas tax holiday runs from 11:00 a.m. on March 20 to 11:59 p.m. on May 19, 2026. It applies to all fuels subject to Georgia motor fuel excise tax imposed under O.C.G.A. § 48-9-3, including but not limited to: Aviation gasoline

Clear diesel

Compressed natural gas

Ethanol

Gasohol

Gasoline

Liquid propane gas

Liquified natural gas Georgia’s gas tax holiday does not apply to local sales or use taxes. See the Georgia Department of Revenue for more details. Indiana On April 8, 2026, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order establishing a 30-day gas tax holiday. The order suspends the state’s 7% sales tax on gasoline from April 8 through May 8, 2026, at which point the governor will reevaluate the continued need for the gas tax holiday “based on the circumstances in the Middle East.” The Indiana Department of Revenue was quick to publish guidance for the gas use tax holiday. Utah Utah is reducing the state gas tax by 15% from July 1 through December 31, 2026. Signed into law on March 23, 2026, House Bill 575 applies a tax rate of $0.319 per gallon upon all motor fuel sold, used, or received for sale or use in the state.

Other gas tax holiday proposals

Legislation to temporarily reduce gas taxes has also been introduced in Alabama, Arizona, California, and South Carolina. California’s bill died but there’s life in the other bills yet. Gas tax holidays are also being discussed in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. Finally, Senate Mark Kelly of Arizona has introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.

Impact on businesses

Gas tax holidays can complicate compliance for fuel sellers, distributors, and tax teams for several reasons. For instance: Fuel tax suspensions often take effect shortly after being announced, giving businesses little to no time to update POS systems, tax engines, billing, and accounting rules so the tax is (or isn’t) correctly applied during the suspension period. Gas tax holidays often only suspend certain taxes, so sellers must distinguish between the taxable and nontaxable components. There are often different reporting and recordkeeping requirements during tax holidays. Simply put, gas tax holidays often create more work for distributors and retailers. Avalara helps ease the burden of gas tax holidays for businesses by maintaining up-to-date fuel tax content and automating rate changes in your tax engines. Avalara cloud-based tax and compliance solutions for fuel and energy providers make sure the right tax is applied — or not applied — in each jurisdiction during a holiday. We also streamline return preparation and recordkeeping for fuel and excise taxes, helping tax teams keep pace with new reporting requirements and reduce audit risk. Learn about Avalara fuel and energy tax solutions.

Gas tax holiday FAQ