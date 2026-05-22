Why growing businesses are rethinking tax and compliance and their current solutions

For many growing businesses, tax and compliance starts with a simple goal: Find a solution that calculates sales tax without slowing down the business. In the early stages, that often works well enough.

But growth changes things.

More sales channels. More states. More products. More filing requirements. More pressure on finance and operations teams to keep everything moving more accurately and on time.

At some point, businesses start asking different questions. Not “What’s the least expensive option?” but “What solution will actually support where we’re headed?”

That’s where a more scalable approach to tax and compliance can make a meaningful difference.

Key takeaways from this article

Growth adds tax complexity across sales channels, states, and product categories.

Manual compliance processes can consume valuable finance and operations resources.

AI-powered automation can reduce repetitive tax and compliance tasks.

A scalable compliance platform can support both domestic and international growth.

Better visibility into compliance obligations can reduce audit risk and operational disruption.

Tax and compliance gets more complicated as businesses grow

Tax and compliance rarely stays static. As companies expand into new markets, add ecommerce channels, launch subscription services, or sell through marketplaces, compliance obligations increase quickly.

The challenge goes beyond calculating tax rates to managing everything connected to compliance, including:

Economic nexus tracking

Product taxability changes

Exemption certificate management

Filing and remittance deadlines

International VAT and GST requirements

Audit preparation

Integration across business systems

Manual processes and lightweight tools can become difficult to maintain at scale. Teams often end up spending more time validating transactions, fixing exceptions, and responding to notices instead of focusing on growth.

According to a recent survey conducted by Avalara and Potentiate, businesses with fewer than 500 employees spend an average of 147 hours per month on tax management activities.

That operational burden tends to grow alongside the business.

Why businesses are looking for more from their tax solution

As businesses mature, many begin looking for capabilities that go beyond basic tax calculation.

They want automation that reduces manual work. Visibility into compliance risk before it becomes a problem. Better integration with the systems they already use. And increasingly, they want technology that helps their teams work smarter.

That’s where Avalara stands apart.

Avalara combines tax automation with AI-powered solutions designed to help businesses simplify complex compliance tasks while improving accuracy and efficiency.

Instead of relying on disconnected processes, businesses can manage sales tax, exemption certificates, returns, registrations, and global compliance within one platform.

AI is changing how businesses manage tax and compliance

For many finance teams, compliance work still involves spreadsheets, manual reviews, and repetitive processes that consume valuable time.

Avalara automates many of those tasks through AI-powered capabilities built directly into the platform.

That includes:

AI-powered product classification

AI-assisted tax determination

Automated exemption certificate validation

AI-guided reporting and insights

Intelligent onboarding and data mapping

These capabilities are designed to help businesses reduce manual effort while improving consistency across transactions and jurisdictions.

For growing businesses, that matters because tax and compliance is no longer just an accounting task. It becomes an operational challenge that affects customer experience, scalability, and risk management.

A platform designed to scale with your business

One of the biggest pain points for growing companies is outgrowing the systems they originally implemented.

What worked for one sales channel or one state often struggles when the business expands into new regions, launches internationally, or adds more complex workflows.

Avalara is designed to scale alongside that growth.

The platform supports tax calculation and compliance across more than 190 countries and over 12,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.

Businesses can also connect Avalara with many of the tools they already use. Avalara supports more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, accounting, and financial systems.

That reduces the operational friction that often comes with scaling compliance processes manually.

Compliance is bigger than tax calculation

Many businesses initially focus on tax calculation because it’s the most visible part of compliance. But over time, other responsibilities become equally important.

For example:

Exemption certificate management

Managing exempt sales manually can quickly become difficult, especially as customer counts grow.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management automates certificate collection, validation, storage, and renewal workflows. AI-powered validation identifies missing or invalid certificates before they create audit exposure.

Returns and filing

Preparing and filing returns across multiple jurisdictions can be time-consuming and error-prone.

Avalara processed and filed more than 6.6 million returns in 2025.

Automation helps businesses stay on top of filing deadlines while reducing manual workload.

Nexus monitoring

As businesses expand, tracking where they may have tax obligations becomes more and more difficult.

Avalara monitors sales activity and identify where businesses may need to register and collect tax.

Better visibility reduces risk

Many growing businesses are seeking efficiency as well as more confidence.

Confidence that tax rates are applied correctly. Confidence that exempt transactions are properly documented. Confidence that audits won’t turn into fire drills.

Avalara provides that visibility through centralized reporting, audit-ready records, and regularly updated tax content.

Avalara has tax content for more than 900,000 tax rules and more than 82,000 tax rates.

That breadth matters because tax rules continue to change rapidly across jurisdictions.

The right time to evaluate your tax solution

Businesses often revisit their tax and compliance strategy during periods of change.

Rapid ecommerce growth

Expansion into new states or countries

ERP migrations

Increased audit activity

Growing operational complexity

Growing finance team workloads

Those moments create an opportunity to evaluate whether the current solution still aligns with the business’s long-term needs.

For many companies, the answer goes beyond finding a lower-cost tool. It focuses on finding a platform that can support growth without creating additional operational burden.

Tax and compliance should support growth, not slow it down

As businesses scale, compliance becomes more than a back-office task. It becomes part of the customer experience, operational strategy, and financial infrastructure.

The right tax and compliance solution can reduce manual work, improve visibility, and give teams more time to focus on growth initiatives instead of administrative tasks.

Avalara automates tax and compliance across sales tax, VAT, exemption management, returns, and more — while providing the flexibility and scalability growing companies need.

For businesses evaluating their next step, this may be the right time to look beyond basic tax calculation and consider what a more complete compliance platform can deliver.

Ready to see how Avalara can support your business as it grows? Explore how a more scalable, AI-powered tax and compliance platform can simplify compliance and reduce operational burden. Connect with a tax solution expert today to see how it works.

Frequently asked questions

What makes tax and compliance more difficult as a business grows?

Growth often introduces new sales channels, products, states, and international markets. Each can create additional tax obligations, filing requirements, and compliance risks that are difficult to manage manually.

How can automation reduce compliance workload?

Automation can reduce manual data entry, improve tax calculation consistency, automate returns preparation, and streamline exemption certificate management. That can free up finance teams to focus on higher-value work.

What is economic nexus?

Economic nexus refers to the connection between a business and a state that creates a tax obligation. Businesses may trigger nexus based on revenue thresholds, transaction counts, or other activity in a state.

Why is exemption certificate management important?

Missing or invalid exemption certificates can create audit exposure and unexpected tax liabilities. Automating certificate collection and validation can help businesses stay audit ready.

Can Avalara support international tax and compliance?

Yes. Avalara supports tax calculation and compliance across more than 190 countries, including VAT and GST requirements.

What types of systems does Avalara integrate with?

Avalara supports more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, accounting, procurement, and financial systems.

How can businesses know when it’s time to upgrade their tax solution?

Businesses often reevaluate their tax and compliance solutions when they experience rapid growth, expand into new markets, add ecommerce channels, face increasing audit activity, or find manual processes becoming difficult to scale.