Alabama exempts credit card transaction fees starting September 2026

All credit card transaction fees will be exempt from Alabama sales and use tax starting September 1, 2026. Currently, credit card transaction fees associated with taxable sales are taxable.

Key takeaways

Alabama is excluding credit card transaction fees from the sales tax base. Credit card transaction fees associated with taxable sales are currently subject to Alabama sales tax. They’ll be exempt effective September 1, 2026. Credit card transaction fees are not the same as interchange fees. Alabama’s new law applies only to merchant-charged credit card transaction fees. It doesn’t affect interchange (swipe) fees charged by payment processors. Businesses may need to update tax calculation systems. Businesses need to make sure their systems and processes are properly handling credit card transaction fees.

Credit card transaction fees excluded from Alabama sales tax base

Alabama sales and use tax currently applies to credit card transaction fees on taxable transactions. Credit card transaction fees on nontaxable transactions are exempt in Alabama. States generally presume that every charge associated with a sale is part of the sales price unless specifically exempt. Effective September 1, 2026, Alabama Senate Bill 221 excludes credit card transaction fees from Alabama’s sales and use tax base. It reads: “The amount of any credit card transaction fee charged for an electronic payment transaction shall be excluded from the amount on which basis sales and use tax is assessed for that electronic payment transaction.” SB 221 defines “credit card transaction fee” as “a fee assessed on purchases made by debit or credit card to offset interchange fees charged to a merchant or seller.” To avoid confusion, it’s important to underscore the difference between a credit card transaction fee, as defined in the bill, and an interchange fee.

Credit card transaction fee vs. interchange fee

An interchange fee, sometimes called a swipe fee, is a fee that banks, payment card processors, and other institutions charge merchants to process payments made by credit card, debit card, or other payment cards. Swipe fees typically range from 1% to 4% of the transaction amount. Merchants that accept such forms of payment cannot avoid paying applicable interchange fees, though they may be able to negotiate lower rates. A credit card transaction fee is an amount merchants sometimes charge customers to recoup the cost of interchange fees. Credit card transaction fees are also known as convenience fees, credit card surcharges, processing fees, or service charges. Federal law allows merchants to place a surcharge of up to 4% on credit card transactions, and federal law applies where state law doesn’t specifically allow or ban such fees, though some, like Colorado and New York, place limitations or requirements on them. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico currently prohibit credit card transaction fees. Like other laws, surcharge policies are subject to change. Oklahoma legalized credit card surcharges effective November 1, 2025, for example, and Massachusetts lawmakers are considering legislation to allow vendors to impose credit card surcharges.

Alabama SB 221 vs. the Illinois IFPA

Distinguishing credit card transaction fees from interchange fees is particularly important right now because Illinois has banned interchange fees on taxes and/or tips — and a growing list states are looking to do the same. Banking institutions are fighting the Illinois interchange fee law on the grounds that it’s preempted by federal law and would restrict how they’re compensated for providing banking services. They aren’t concerned with Alabama SB 221 because it doesn’t involve them; it only impacts retailers that elect to charge a fee to consumers who pay with a credit card.

Illinois prohibits interchange fees on taxes or tips

For more context, Illinois passed a law in 2024 prohibiting banks, payment card networks, and other institutions from applying interchange fees to the sales tax portion of a transaction. The Interchange Fee Prohibition Act (IFPA) is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026, but it may get hung up in court. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled in February that Illinois can prohibit payment card processors from charging interchange fees on state and local taxes and gratuities. But in two separate rulings in April, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) asserted that national banks have the power to collect interchange fees and that federal law preempts the Illinois IFPA. In light of the OCC’s rulings, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit canceled oral arguments scheduled for May 13. The court sent the case back to the district court to reconsider the issues raised by the OCC. Despite the battle over the IFPA, on May 6 the Colorado Legislature passed a law prohibiting payment card networks with more than $60 billion in assets from including sales tax in percentage-based transaction fees. Whether Governor Jared Polis will sign it, potentially exposing Colorado to a legal challenge, remains to be seen. More than a dozen other states have introduced similar legislation that would ban interchange fees on taxes, fees, and/or tips. You’ll find a list of them here.

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