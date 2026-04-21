Starting August 1, 2026, Kentucky is eliminating the 200-transactions threshold for remote sellers and marketplace providers, and also expanding sales and use tax to data brokering services.

Key takeaways

Kentucky’s economic nexus threshold will change from $100,000 or 200 transactions to simply $100,000 effective August 1, 2026. Kentucky sales and use tax will apply to data brokering services starting August 1, 2026, except for data brokering services provided by state and local agencies.

Ending transaction threshold

The enactment of Kentucky House Bill 757 redefines the state’s sales and use tax nexus standard for remote retailers and marketplace providers. Effective August 1, 2026, Kentucky’s economic nexus threshold will change from $100,000 or 200 transactions to $100,000 in sales only. The $100,000 threshold counts tangible personal property, digital property, or services delivered, transferred electronically, or provided to a purchaser in Kentucky.

Taxing data brokering services

HB 757 also extends Kentucky sales and use tax to data brokering services. The bill defines data brokering services as “the act of collecting, aggregating, and analyzing personal data for sale to a third party while possession of the personal data is maintained by the person providing the data brokering services or by the third party, wherever located, regardless of whether the charge for the services provided is on a per use, per user, per license, subscription, or some other basis.” Sales tax does not apply to data brokering services provided by any board, bureau, cabinet, commission, department, or other agencies of the state, or to data brokering services by cities, counties, or special districts.

Other tax changes

HB 757 makes other tax changes in addition to the sales tax changes described above, including but not limited to: Changing the taxable base for the excise tax on fantasy contest operators from gross receipts to entry fees, and increasing the tax rate from 12% to 15.25%

Changing the taxable base for the excise tax on prediction market operators from gross receipts to transaction fees, and increasing the tax rate from 15.25% to 17.25%

Removing taxicab companies’ ability to receive a refund of the motor fuels tax paid on motor fuels used in their regularly scheduled operations in Kentucky

Requiring local boards of education to publish additional information when proposing to levy a general tax rate

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