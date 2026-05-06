April 2026 monthly roundup

This month’s tax roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and other key tax and compliance updates covered in our blog in April 2026. Each could affect your business.

Key takeaways

Stay ahead of changing tax rules. States are updating economic nexus transaction thresholds, expanding tax bases, and introducing targeted relief measures that can affect compliance and reporting. Prepare for evolving global trade requirements. Shifts in tariffs, refund processes, and de minimis policies are increasing complexity and potential costs for cross-border businesses. Use automation to scale with confidence. AI-powered tools and integrations can improve accuracy, strengthen controls, and reduce manual effort across tax and compliance workflows.

State sales tax updates

Tariffs and cross-border compliance

Track shifting tariff policies. The United States continues to adjust tariffs. On the one-year anniversary of Liberation Day, President Trump invoked Section 232 to introduce new duties on many pharmaceuticals and modify tariffs on metals. Prepare to claim tariff refunds. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched phase one of the refund process for IEEPA tariffs on April 20, 2026. Learn how to navigate the process and request a refund. Understand the impact of ending de minimis. Now that the U.S. has ended the exemption for low-value imports, other countries are reevaluating duty-free thresholds or setting fees on low-value packages. Such changes stand to reshape international trade compliance and increase costs for cross-border ecommerce.

Avalara products and AI updates

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