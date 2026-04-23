Introducing the new Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable connector for Coupa

Managing tax on purchases is often more complex than managing tax for sales. Many of the tax issues AP teams deal with start early in the purchasing process. Vendor invoices can include incorrect or missing tax, along with inconsistent treatment across locations and entities. Misalignment around taxability, inconsistencies across purchasing documents, and uncertainty about end use can lead to incorrect tax treatment, delays, and downstream rework, along with avoidable costs like overpaid sales tax to vendors, penalties, and interest.

While many issues begin earlier in the process, tax ultimately needs to be finalized and committed at the invoicing stage where accuracy and compliance matter most.

Businesses using Coupa, an AI-native total spend management platform, can now address these challenges more effectively with a new integration: the Avalara for Coupa connector integrating AvaTax for Accounts Payable. This connector was built by Avalara Certified Implementation Partner, CrossCountry Consulting.

Key takeaways

Tax issues can arise throughout the procure-to-pay process. Misalignment in taxability; inconsistencies across requisitions, purchase orders, and invoices; and missing or incorrect tax can create exceptions, rework, and approval delays for AP teams.

Misalignment in taxability; inconsistencies across requisitions, purchase orders, and invoices; and missing or incorrect tax can create exceptions, rework, and approval delays for AP teams. Automate tax within Coupa workflows. The integration enables real-time tax determination across the purchasing life cycle, with validation at each stage, including requisition, purchase order, and invoice.

The integration enables real-time tax determination across the purchasing life cycle, with validation at each stage, including requisition, purchase order, and invoice. Create consistent tax treatment across procure-to-pay. Applying the same tax logic across transactions reduces errors, improves visibility, and streamlines approvals.

Bringing tax automation into the procure-to-pay process

The new connector integrates Coupa with AvaTax for Accounts Payable to deliver automated tax calculation across procurement and accounts payable workflows.

Instead of assessing tax only at the invoice stage, this integration ensures consistent tax determination across the entire procure-to-pay process, helping teams identify and correct tax errors earlier in the process while still improving accuracy at invoice approval.

This is reflected across key stages in the process:

Estimated tax on requisitions and purchase orders for early visibility

Final, committed tax at invoice approval for accuracy and compliance

Transparent audit trail with tax messages and calculation details

This approach gives teams better visibility into total costs, improves accuracy at the point of invoice approval, and provides consistent tax treatment across procurement and AP.

How the integration works within Coupa workflows

The integrated process is designed to fit naturally into existing processes. The flow works as follows:

Coupa sends requisitions, purchase orders, and invoices to AvaTax for Accounts Payable.

AvaTax for Accounts Payable calculates the appropriate tax based on maintained use tax rules and up-to-date tax content, and returns the tax amount to Coupa.

The correct tax is applied across requisitions, purchase orders, and invoices.

Why this integration matters for AP and tax teams

Accounts payable teams are often responsible for managing tax discrepancies. Without automation, this can mean manual reviews, invoice exceptions, and delays in approvals.

By integrating AvaTax for Accounts Payable with Coupa through CrossCountry’s connector, businesses can:

Improve tax accuracy and support regulatory compliance.

Reduce invoice exceptions and downstream rework.

Gain early visibility into total costs on purchases.

Accelerate approvals with consistent tax treatment.

Streamline AP processing across systems.

These benefits can be especially valuable for organizations with high purchasing volumes, multiple entities, or operations across several jurisdictions.

Extending the value of AvaTax for Accounts Payable

AvaTax for Accounts Payable is designed to automate consumer use tax compliance and help businesses manage tax on purchases more efficiently. It identifies overpayments and underpayments, applies tax logic based on rules and thresholds, and integrates with existing systems to streamline workflows.

With the addition of the Avalara for Coupa connector created and managed by CrossCountry Consulting, organizations can extend that automation directly into their procure-to-pay process — bringing together procurement, AP, and tax teams on a shared foundation.

A more connected approach to tax compliance

As procurement and finance systems continue to evolve, tax needs to be part of the process, not an afterthought.

The CrossConnect connector, built by CrossCountry Consulting, helps bridge that gap by embedding tax determination into Coupa at the requisition, purchase order, and invoice approval stages, while AvaTax for Accounts Payable provides centralized control and visibility across transactions.

Together, they deliver a more connected, efficient approach to managing tax on purchases — from requisition to invoice approval, reducing risk, improving accuracy, and streamlining AP operations.

Ready to simplify how you manage consumer use tax?

FAQ

How does the AvaTax for Accounts Payable integration for Coupa improve tax automation?

The integration enables real-time tax calculation within Coupa, starting at the requisition and purchase order stages and continuing through invoice approval. This reduces manual intervention and exceptions, and ensures more accurate tax treatment across the procure-to-pay process.

How does this integration support better tax compliance and visibility?

By embedding tax calculation directly into procurement and AP workflows, the integration helps standardize tax treatment across transactions, gain early visibility into total spend, and maintain detailed audit trails, supporting stronger compliance and control.

How does CrossCountry Consulting help Avalara customers?

Through partnership with Avalara, CrossCountry Consulting helps finance leaders automate and strengthen indirect tax compliance across ERP and procurement environments. They deliver implementation and advisory services that streamline sales and use tax calculation, reporting, and filing — reducing audit exposure, improving accuracy, and enabling scalable growth as organizations expand across jurisdictions. Learn more about CrossCountry Consulting’s Coupa implementation and advisory services.

What does the AvaTax for Accounts Payable integration for Coupa do?

The connector integrates Coupa with AvaTax for Accounts Payable to automate tax calculation across procurement and AP processes. Coupa sends transaction data to AvaTax for Accounts Payable in real time, and calculated tax is returned directly into Coupa for requisitions, purchase orders, and invoices.

When is tax calculated in the process?

Tax is calculated at multiple points in the procure-to-pay process:

Estimated tax is calculated on requisitions and purchase orders.

Final, committed tax from invoices is analyzed in AvaTax for Accounts Payable, where variances are calculated and used to determine whether use tax should be accrued or sales tax overcharges should be reported and recovered.

How does the integration improve tax accuracy?

The integration uses tax content and rules maintained in AvaTax for Accounts Payable to calculate tax in real time. This ensures consistent tax treatment across transactions and reduces errors stemming from vendor-calculated sales tax.

What types of transactions are supported?

The integration supports tax calculation across:

Requisitions

Purchase orders

Accounts payable invoices

It also supports line-level, header-level, and distributed charges.

How does this impact accounts payable teams?

By standardizing tax calculation across the process, AP teams can reduce invoice exceptions, minimize manual reviews, and streamline approvals. Tax is calculated earlier in the process and at the invoice stage, reducing the need for downstream corrections.

Is there visibility into how tax is calculated?

Yes. The integration provides tax messages and calculation details within Coupa, creating a transparent audit trail for each transaction.

Does the integration support address validation?

Yes. AvaTax validates ship-to and ship-from addresses as part of the tax calculation process to improve accuracy.