May 2026 monthly roundup

This month’s tax roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and other key tax and compliance updates covered in our blog in May 2026. Each could affect your business.

Inventory nexus. Having inventory in a state, even inventory managed by a marketplace facilitator, can create unexpected sales tax liabilities for businesses. Learn where businesses face the greatest risk.

School supply exemptions. Starting July 1, 2026, Connecticut will exempt nonelectronic school supplies from sales and use tax.

Menstrual product taxes. Nearly 20 states still tax menstrual periods, but at least a dozen states, including North Carolina, have introduced legislation in 2026 to exempt tampons and similar products.

Sales tax holidays. Connecticut is increasing price thresholds and expanding eligibility to new products. Ohio has announced the dates and price caps for its 2026 tax-free weekend. Get the latest updates in our revised 2026 sales tax holidays guide.

Service taxability. Determining when services are taxable remains challenging. Review our updated guide to sales tax on services to better understand your current obligations.

Swipe fee legislation. Following the lead of Illinois, a growing number of states have introduced bills to prohibit swipe fees on taxes and tips. Meanwhile, Alabama is excluding merchant credit card transaction fees from the sales tax base.