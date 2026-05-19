While business tax liabilities are common, they don’t have to derail cash flow.

For many businesses, the challenge isn’t just knowing what’s owed — it’s timing. Seasonal revenue, fixed tax deadlines, and growth periods often create short-term cash flow gaps, a situation even healthy businesses experience.

Avalara has long helped businesses manage tax compliance with confidence across jurisdictions. Extending that expertise into working capital via Avalara Capital is a natural evolution.

By bringing compliance and access to capital into one trusted platform, businesses can address tax obligations without slow, invasive, or disconnected financing.

This guide covers:

When tax liabilities arise and why

Which liabilities most often require financing

How finance leaders evaluate lending options

When do business tax liabilities commonly arise?

Several drivers explain why businesses seek loans for taxes:

1. Timing mismatches between revenue and tax schedules

Taxes are due on fixed deadlines set by the IRS and state authorities, regardless of when customer payments actually come in.

A business may record revenue before cash hits the bank, while sales, payroll, or estimated income tax payments still come due. This mismatch is especially common for B2B companies with longer payment cycles.

2. Seasonality and growth spikes

Cash flow can tighten during slow seasons, even when tax payments stay the same. Growth can create similar pressure — higher revenue often comes with higher tax obligations, while expansion costs absorb available cash.

In these moments, businesses grow on paper while liquidity tightens.

3. Audit adjustments

Audits, especially sales and use tax audits, can uncover past liabilities businesses never budgeted for. These assessments often arrive as lump sums, increasing tax exposure overnight and creating an urgent need for financing.

4. Multi-jurisdictional compliance complexity

As businesses expand into new states or cities, tax requirements quickly become harder to manage. Each jurisdiction has its own rules, thresholds, and filing schedules. Even well-equipped finance teams can miss an obligation when tax requirements change or new locations are added.

The Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment and Sales Tax Laws by State guidance help businesses identify exposure early. But if liabilities surface late, financing provides a practical safeguard.

5. The “surprise tax bill” problem

Missed nexus triggers, misclassified transactions, or delayed registrations can lead to unexpected assessments. These surprise liabilities may cause businesses to seek urgent loans for IRS payment or state tax obligations, especially during periods of growth.

Which forms of business tax liability are most likely to require financing?

Federal taxes are the most common reason businesses need financing, followed by state and local taxes.

Overview

Tax type Likelihood of financing Key considerations Federal High Income, payroll, and excise taxes State Moderate Vary widely by state; Include sales and use, income, and franchise taxes Local Low Property, local business, and city-level taxes

It comes down to size and enforcement — federal and state tax bills are usually larger, and penalties can add up fast if payments are late.

Taxes that often require financing

The table below highlights which tax categories most often push businesses to seek loans for taxes or to opt for structured payment schedules.

Tax category How often it comes up Cash-flow impact Why financing is common Sales and use tax Monthly/Quarterly High Costs add up quickly; Requirements vary across states; Retroactive assessments are common Payroll taxes Every pay period High Enforcement is strict; Penalties escalate quickly; Issues often addressed during cash crunches Penalties and interest Ongoing once assessed Moderate Urgency and costs increase; Balances are often layered onto existing tax liabilities

Sales and use tax

These taxes are collected frequently and can add up quickly, often having a greater impact on cash flow than expected. Operating in multiple states adds complexity, and retroactive nexus assessments can create surprise liabilities.

Payroll taxes

Payroll taxes are nonnegotiable and heavily enforced. Missing a payment can result in penalties, liens, or personal liability. Businesses usually turn to financing when cash runs tight and timing matters.

Penalties and interest

Penalties and interest rarely start the problem — they usually add to existing tax balances. While they’re not often the main reason for financing, they may make delays more costly and increase urgency.

Financing options and the pros and cons of each

The financing landscape varies in speed, cost, risk, and administrative burden. Evaluating options side by side clarifies which tools fit different scenarios.

Overview

Financing type Pros Cons Best fit for Bank term loans Low rates, predictable payments Slow approval, heavy documentation Planned, long-term needs SBA loans Favorable terms, capped rates Long timelines, might involve collateral Asset-backed, stable businesses Business lines of credit Flexible revolving access to funds Fees, short repayment windows Short-term needs with quick repayment Merchant cash advance Very fast funding High cost, aggressive repayment True emergencies Online lenders Fast, easy applications Higher rates, shorter terms Time-sensitive obligations Credit cards Immediate access High APRs, low limits Smaller balances, short-term gaps IRS/State plans Pay authorities directly Ongoing interest and penalties When external financing isn’t available Embedded tax capital Integrated with compliance, fast access to funds Platform-dependent Managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together

Traditional lending

Bank term loans

Bank term loans provide a fixed amount of capital repaid over a set period, typically with lower interest rates and predictable payments. They work best for planned, long-term tax liabilities, but slow approval timelines and extensive documentation make them less practical for urgent or unexpected needs.

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans

SBA loans are government-backed loans that offer favorable terms, capped rates, and long repayment periods. They’re a good fit for businesses with assets and steady cash flow that can manage long-term, predictable payments, though approvals can take time and may require collateral.

Business lines of credit

A business line of credit provides flexible access to funds, enabling businesses to draw from as needed, repay, and borrow again (similar to a credit card). They’re useful for short-term or smaller tax obligations, but fees and short repayment windows mean they require careful management to avoid cash flow strain.

Short-term and alternative financing

Merchant cash advance

A merchant cash advance provides a lump sum upfront that’s repaid through a percentage of future sales. Merchant cash advances offer fast access to capital with a high likelihood of approval, but come with high costs, aggressive repayment, and no credit-building benefits — making them best for true short-term emergencies.

Online lenders

Online lenders provide funding through digital platforms with fast, simplified applications and flexible qualification criteria. The trade-off is higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms, which makes them best suited for time-sensitive obligations.

Credit cards

Business credit cards offer immediate access to funds and can provide rewards or cash-back benefits. However, high APRs, borrowing limits, and personal guarantees often make them practical only for smaller tax liabilities or short-term gaps.

Tax authority-based options

IRS and state installment agreements allow businesses to pay tax balances over time directly to the taxing authorities. While they can provide relief when other financing isn’t available, these plans often come with rigid terms, ongoing interest, and penalties that can increase the total cost over time.

Proprietary tax intelligence tools

Embedded working capital

Embedded tax financing solutions are built directly into tax compliance platforms (like Avalara AvaTax), using real business and tax data to inform access to capital. By combining compliance insight with financing in one place, they offer fast, fair, and flexible access to funds without extra portals, paperwork, or disruptions — making them a great fit for businesses managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together.

See Avalara in action: How Comcast and Zillow met their tax needs efficiently using a single, accessible platform.

Evaluation criteria for choosing a tax liability financing option

Finance leaders evaluating loans for IRS debt or other tax obligations typically focus on:

Cost of capital vs. cost of non-compliance: Interest costs weighed against penalties, interest, and enforcement risk.

Interest costs weighed against penalties, interest, and enforcement risk. Repayment alignment: Schedules that match cash inflows reduce operational strain.

Schedules that match cash inflows reduce operational strain. Credit impact: Hard credit checks and balance sheet effects vary widely.

Hard credit checks and balance sheet effects vary widely. Administrative burden: Documentation, approvals, and ongoing management effort.

Documentation, approvals, and ongoing management effort. Transparency and advisor visibility: Clear pricing and integration with financial oversight.

Embedded tax financing options that leverage existing financial data can reduce both friction and risk, particularly for small and midsize businesses.

Transform tax liabilities into business momentum

Tax liabilities don’t have to deter growth. With the right financing tool, they become manageable events rather than disruptive challenges.

Avalara Capital is embedded directly into the Avalara platform, combining tax intelligence and working capital into a single ecosystem. Businesses can address their obligations quickly without the slow, invasive lending process.

The result: Preserved cash flow, continuous compliance, and tax obligations managed as a strategic asset (not a setback).

Key takeaways:

Tax financing can serve as a strategic liquidity tool, not a failure signal.

Sales and payroll taxes are the most common financing drivers.

Embedded, compliance-aware financing reduces friction and risk.

Learn more about Avalara Capital financing options for AvaTax users.