The ultimate guide to financing business tax liabilities
While business tax liabilities are common, they don’t have to derail cash flow.
For many businesses, the challenge isn’t just knowing what’s owed — it’s timing. Seasonal revenue, fixed tax deadlines, and growth periods often create short-term cash flow gaps, a situation even healthy businesses experience.
Avalara has long helped businesses manage tax compliance with confidence across jurisdictions. Extending that expertise into working capital via Avalara Capital is a natural evolution.
By bringing compliance and access to capital into one trusted platform, businesses can address tax obligations without slow, invasive, or disconnected financing.
This guide covers:
- When tax liabilities arise and why
- Which liabilities most often require financing
- How finance leaders evaluate lending options
When do business tax liabilities commonly arise?
Several drivers explain why businesses seek loans for taxes:
1. Timing mismatches between revenue and tax schedules
Taxes are due on fixed deadlines set by the IRS and state authorities, regardless of when customer payments actually come in.
A business may record revenue before cash hits the bank, while sales, payroll, or estimated income tax payments still come due. This mismatch is especially common for B2B companies with longer payment cycles.
2. Seasonality and growth spikes
Cash flow can tighten during slow seasons, even when tax payments stay the same. Growth can create similar pressure — higher revenue often comes with higher tax obligations, while expansion costs absorb available cash.
In these moments, businesses grow on paper while liquidity tightens.
3. Audit adjustments
Audits, especially sales and use tax audits, can uncover past liabilities businesses never budgeted for. These assessments often arrive as lump sums, increasing tax exposure overnight and creating an urgent need for financing.
4. Multi-jurisdictional compliance complexity
As businesses expand into new states or cities, tax requirements quickly become harder to manage. Each jurisdiction has its own rules, thresholds, and filing schedules. Even well-equipped finance teams can miss an obligation when tax requirements change or new locations are added.
The Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment and Sales Tax Laws by State guidance help businesses identify exposure early. But if liabilities surface late, financing provides a practical safeguard.
5. The “surprise tax bill” problem
Missed nexus triggers, misclassified transactions, or delayed registrations can lead to unexpected assessments. These surprise liabilities may cause businesses to seek urgent loans for IRS payment or state tax obligations, especially during periods of growth.
Which forms of business tax liability are most likely to require financing?
Federal taxes are the most common reason businesses need financing, followed by state and local taxes.
Overview
|Tax type
|Likelihood of financing
|Key considerations
|Federal
|High
|Income, payroll, and excise taxes
|State
|Moderate
|Vary widely by state; Include sales and use, income, and franchise taxes
|Local
|Low
|Property, local business, and city-level taxes
It comes down to size and enforcement — federal and state tax bills are usually larger, and penalties can add up fast if payments are late.
Taxes that often require financing
The table below highlights which tax categories most often push businesses to seek loans for taxes or to opt for structured payment schedules.
|Tax category
|How often it comes up
|Cash-flow impact
|Why financing is common
|Sales and use tax
|Monthly/Quarterly
|High
|Costs add up quickly; Requirements vary across states; Retroactive assessments are common
|Payroll taxes
|Every pay period
|High
|Enforcement is strict; Penalties escalate quickly; Issues often addressed during cash crunches
|Penalties and interest
|Ongoing once assessed
|Moderate
|Urgency and costs increase; Balances are often layered onto existing tax liabilities
Sales and use tax
These taxes are collected frequently and can add up quickly, often having a greater impact on cash flow than expected. Operating in multiple states adds complexity, and retroactive nexus assessments can create surprise liabilities.
Payroll taxes
Payroll taxes are nonnegotiable and heavily enforced. Missing a payment can result in penalties, liens, or personal liability. Businesses usually turn to financing when cash runs tight and timing matters.
Penalties and interest
Penalties and interest rarely start the problem — they usually add to existing tax balances. While they’re not often the main reason for financing, they may make delays more costly and increase urgency.
Financing options and the pros and cons of each
The financing landscape varies in speed, cost, risk, and administrative burden. Evaluating options side by side clarifies which tools fit different scenarios.
Overview
|Financing type
|Pros
|Cons
|Best fit for
|Bank term loans
|Low rates, predictable payments
|Slow approval, heavy documentation
|Planned, long-term needs
|SBA loans
|Favorable terms, capped rates
|Long timelines, might involve collateral
|Asset-backed, stable businesses
|Business lines of credit
|Flexible revolving access to funds
|Fees, short repayment windows
|Short-term needs with quick repayment
|Merchant cash advance
|Very fast funding
|High cost, aggressive repayment
|True emergencies
|Online lenders
|Fast, easy applications
|Higher rates, shorter terms
|Time-sensitive obligations
|Credit cards
|Immediate access
|High APRs, low limits
|Smaller balances, short-term gaps
|IRS/State plans
|Pay authorities directly
|Ongoing interest and penalties
|When external financing isn’t available
|Embedded tax capital
|Integrated with compliance, fast access to funds
|Platform-dependent
|Managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together
Traditional lending
Bank term loans
Bank term loans provide a fixed amount of capital repaid over a set period, typically with lower interest rates and predictable payments. They work best for planned, long-term tax liabilities, but slow approval timelines and extensive documentation make them less practical for urgent or unexpected needs.
Small Business Administration (SBA) loans
SBA loans are government-backed loans that offer favorable terms, capped rates, and long repayment periods. They’re a good fit for businesses with assets and steady cash flow that can manage long-term, predictable payments, though approvals can take time and may require collateral.
Business lines of credit
A business line of credit provides flexible access to funds, enabling businesses to draw from as needed, repay, and borrow again (similar to a credit card). They’re useful for short-term or smaller tax obligations, but fees and short repayment windows mean they require careful management to avoid cash flow strain.
Short-term and alternative financing
Merchant cash advance
A merchant cash advance provides a lump sum upfront that’s repaid through a percentage of future sales. Merchant cash advances offer fast access to capital with a high likelihood of approval, but come with high costs, aggressive repayment, and no credit-building benefits — making them best for true short-term emergencies.
Online lenders
Online lenders provide funding through digital platforms with fast, simplified applications and flexible qualification criteria. The trade-off is higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms, which makes them best suited for time-sensitive obligations.
Credit cards
Business credit cards offer immediate access to funds and can provide rewards or cash-back benefits. However, high APRs, borrowing limits, and personal guarantees often make them practical only for smaller tax liabilities or short-term gaps.
Tax authority-based options
IRS and state installment agreements allow businesses to pay tax balances over time directly to the taxing authorities. While they can provide relief when other financing isn’t available, these plans often come with rigid terms, ongoing interest, and penalties that can increase the total cost over time.
Proprietary tax intelligence tools
Embedded working capital
Embedded tax financing solutions are built directly into tax compliance platforms (like Avalara AvaTax), using real business and tax data to inform access to capital. By combining compliance insight with financing in one place, they offer fast, fair, and flexible access to funds without extra portals, paperwork, or disruptions — making them a great fit for businesses managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together.
See Avalara in action: How Comcast and Zillow met their tax needs efficiently using a single, accessible platform.
Evaluation criteria for choosing a tax liability financing option
Finance leaders evaluating loans for IRS debt or other tax obligations typically focus on:
- Cost of capital vs. cost of non-compliance: Interest costs weighed against penalties, interest, and enforcement risk.
- Repayment alignment: Schedules that match cash inflows reduce operational strain.
- Credit impact: Hard credit checks and balance sheet effects vary widely.
- Administrative burden: Documentation, approvals, and ongoing management effort.
- Transparency and advisor visibility: Clear pricing and integration with financial oversight.
Embedded tax financing options that leverage existing financial data can reduce both friction and risk, particularly for small and midsize businesses.
Transform tax liabilities into business momentum
Tax liabilities don’t have to deter growth. With the right financing tool, they become manageable events rather than disruptive challenges.
Avalara Capital is embedded directly into the Avalara platform, combining tax intelligence and working capital into a single ecosystem. Businesses can address their obligations quickly without the slow, invasive lending process.
The result: Preserved cash flow, continuous compliance, and tax obligations managed as a strategic asset (not a setback).
Key takeaways:
- Tax financing can serve as a strategic liquidity tool, not a failure signal.
- Sales and payroll taxes are the most common financing drivers.
- Embedded, compliance-aware financing reduces friction and risk.
Learn more about Avalara Capital financing options for AvaTax users.
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